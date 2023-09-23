"She didn't have to do John B like this": Hilarious Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline memes erupt amid latest report 

Comedian Pete Davidson is reportedly dating The Glass Onion actress Madelyn Cline a month after breaking up with Chase Sui Wonder. According to a report published by US Weekly in September 2023, the two actors were seen spending a night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and even followed it up with breakfast together the next morning:

"Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats," a source told the publication.

Madelyn is the first woman the comedian is linked to following his split from Chase back in August. Meanwhile, Madelyn Cline split with singer Jackson Guthy sometime in July when she unfollowed him on Instagram.

It remains unclear how the couple met or how long they have been dating. However, internet users have responded hilariously to the news. Some joked about Madelyn's past relationship with Chase Stokes, her Outher Banks costar, who also played her on-screen lover, John Booker Routledge (John B), on the show.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @effizzzyy)

"Unreal dating CV": Rumors of Pete Davidson dating Madelyn Cline sparks a memefest online

As reports of Pete Davidson dating Madelyn Cline less than a month after breaking up with Chase Sui Wonder spread, Twitterati was quick to share hilarious reactions online. While some wondered how the comic ends up dating beautiful women, others commented that considering his track record, he would soon break up with Cline.

Here are some comments seen under @PopBase's tweet on the topic:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @dlazygirl)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Gwazavictoria)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ThoughtsOfAnInd)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @jamiu_XL)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @wixkstars)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @OOyelewa)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ZeusLFG)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MusiimeAlvin2

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @SazMCFC)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @everlikeme)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @cicbro)

Pete Davidson has been linked with several women in the past

In 2016, Davidson was reported to be dating fellow comedian and Larry David's daughter, Cazzie, before calling it quits in May 2018.

Just a day after breaking up, he announced he was dating popstar Arianna Grande and a month into their relationship, he reportedly got a tattoo dedicated to the singer behind his ear. A few weeks into their relationship, they got engaged, but by October 2018, they split.

In early 2019, Pete Davidson dated actress Kate Beckinsale who is 20 years his senior. In August 2019, he was spotted together with Margaret Qualley and they dated for a few months.

Davidson was also linked to Kaia Gerber, Olivia O’Brien, and Phoebe Dynevor, before dating Kim Kardashian in October 2021. Nine months into their relationship, the pair called it quits due to conflicting work schedules.

Following their split, he dated Emily Ratajkowski. At the time, the model had split with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after he reportedly cheated on her. She commented on why women find him attractive:

"He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!"

The model added that he has a great relationship with his mom and women find him very attractive.

Following their breakup, he dated his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Neither Pete Davidson nor Madelyn Cline have commented on the development so far.