"She'll get voted through": Elise Kristine's performance on American Idol draws mixed reactions from fans

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented contestants from the Showstoppers round performing in the Top 26 round at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii. They gave it their all in front of the judges and a large live audience in hopes of gaining America's votes.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Elise Kristine took to the stage to deliver an impressive vocal performance. Her high notes and range impressed the live audience and the judges. Fans, however, were left with mixed opinions about her performance. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been on air for over two decades and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Many contestants who have taken to the stage over the years have become successful established artists with a massive global fan base.

Season 21 of the competition saw many up-and-coming artists performing in front of the judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

Elise Kristine performs in front of a live audience on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 26 contestants getting ready for their performances at Disney's Aulani. The participants had to take the stage and perform with the help of a live band in front of a live audience. While some were confident and breezed through the performance, others struggled with nerves.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii #1, read:

"America’s favorite singing competition returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone mentors Idol hopefuls vying for America’s first open vote of the season."

Elise Kristine was the first American Idol contestant to hit the stage at the Aulani Resort. She made her way to the stage amidst cheers from the audience as well as the guest mentor for tonight's episode, Allen Stone. The singer performed Holding Out For a Hero by Bonnie Tyler.

Throughout the performance, the contestant mesmerized the audience with her stage presence, high notes, and interactions. The judges also seemed to enjoy the performance as they didn't have to make the decision this time around. Considering the talent, they opted to send 26 contestants forward instead of their usual Top 24 list.

Elise delivered clear high notes and also moved around the stage to interact with the audience through her song. The American Idol contestant's performance was very well received by the live audience. She also earned a standing ovation from all three judges.

Fans left with mixed opinions on Elise Kristine's American Idol performance

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about Elise's performance. They were left with mixed opinions. While some felt her performance was incredible, others were left wanting for more.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 This is an amazing performance by elise kristine #AmericanIdol This is an amazing performance by elise kristine #AmericanIdol .

Alexander @aalleexx101 #AmericanIdol I think Elise definitely chose the right song! Thought the performance was vocally strong and it was good to see her move about the stage. Really great start to tonight! #Idol I think Elise definitely chose the right song! Thought the performance was vocally strong and it was good to see her move about the stage. Really great start to tonight! #Idol #AmericanIdol

#NumberOneCarolynStan @BBAmbersMan2 She wasn't on my radar until now. Wow ! Elise what a voice ! #AmericanIdol She wasn't on my radar until now. Wow ! Elise what a voice ! #AmericanIdol

Many other fans felt that she could've been better or weren't impressed at all.

john smithneil @JSmithneil elise started out with weak sauce.. but idol want her to survive #AmericanIdol elise started out with weak sauce.. but idol want her to survive #AmericanIdol

Duke Loves Rasslin @DLovesRasslin If you're going to sing a rocking song like I Need A Hero, then dress the part! #AmericanIdol If you're going to sing a rocking song like I Need A Hero, then dress the part! #AmericanIdol https://t.co/S3OJ6IC83y

CHESTER TV @nozchart



Girlie rocked! And i was ready to hate on her bc of that song choice but.. did ok, unnecessary high notes galore tho.



#AmericanIdol 1. EliseGirlie rocked! And i was ready to hate on her bc of that song choice but.. did ok, unnecessary high notes galore tho. 1. EliseGirlie rocked! And i was ready to hate on her bc of that song choice but.. did ok, unnecessary high notes galore tho. #AmericanIdol

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #IdolTop26 Elise Kristine with a great opening choice, uptempo, powerful. She was working the stage, voice present, clear, strong. Some missed on the runs but very nice. #AmericanIdol Elise Kristine with a great opening choice, uptempo, powerful. She was working the stage, voice present, clear, strong. Some missed on the runs but very nice. #AmericanIdol #IdolTop26

Season 21 of American Idol is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the contestants will have to keep delivering better performances to stand out from their competitors and earn enough votes from viewers to make it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes