"She locked me in there pretty much, mentally": Rudy Farias speaks out after orchestrating 8-year disappearance

On July 11, 2023, several outlets reported that 25-year-old Rudy Farias had spoken out about his disappearance for the first time. As previously reported by Sportskeeda, he had been listed as missing for eight years since March 6, 2015. His mother had filed a missing persons case, claiming that the then high school student had mental health issues and may be in danger.

However, in a shocking twist in the case, Farias claimed he was at home all along.

Speaking to the public, Rudy Farias said that while he had, in fact, run away in 2015, he returned home soon after. He said that he was confronted by his mother, who told him he would face legal issues for running away and that it was better for him to stay hidden from society.

Farias said:

"She locked me in there pretty much, mentally. She was my only parent, the only person I really ever had besides my brother. When I lost my brother, I didn't have anyone to teach me how to live, or to have confidence or trust in myself. So I depended on my mom all my life."

The case currently remains under police investigation. Farias' mother, Janie Santana, has not officially been charged with any crimes.

Rudy Farias provides his version of the disappearance

As reported by ABC, in 2015, Janie Santana reported that a then 17-year-old Rudy Farias had disappeared after taking his dogs on a walk. However, he told investigators that he had returned a day after he went missing and that Santana had threatened him. Over the next eight years, she allegedly threatened him into doing chores and cleaning the house.

Farias said:

"She never locked me in or handcuffed me or anything like that. I had free will to leave. It just felt like brainwashing me. It just kept confusing me, the way she would manipulate me into saying, 'You're going to get arrested.'"

Farias said that his mother also forced him to work an undisclosed job. However, despite his apparent mobility, he was in a state of paranoia. As a result, he could never reveal to anyone that he had not disappeared. He said he rarely left home over the eight-year period he was officially listed as missing.

He said that on one occasion, he was pulled over by a police officer while driving his mother's car, but he provided a fake identity. He said that even when family members visited, Santana forced him to stay in isolation.

"I would have to listen to my family be happy and cheerful on the other side of a door, and I would be like, 'I want my family. I want people. I just want communication."

As per the Independent, Janie Santana had made over $2000 from a GoFundMe in the wake of Rudy Farias' reported disappearance. She has since been banned from the site.

