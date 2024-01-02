"She is looney": 90 Day: The Single Life fans react to Natalie's meltdown in season 4 premiere 

90 Day: The Single Life returned to screens to start the new year the correct way by bringing fans drama and entertainment. Fans of the show are used to the complications these unique love stories bring and one of the storylines they have particularly enjoyed is that of Natalie Mordovtseva.

In the previous season, Natalie started dating Josh Weinstein and their journey is ongoing in the current instalment. Natalie, as a cast member, has provided fans with many dramatic moments and in season 4's premiere episode, she delivered some more of the same.

The reality star moved to Los Angeles to be with Josh but wasn't happy to find out that he wouldn't be able to spend more than two days with her and help her find an apartment. The cast member was upset and threw a fit while talking to production about it.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment. Netizen @Lady097226441 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Natalie with her melting eye makeup give Fatal Attraction vibes. She is looney."

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 will air new episodes weekly on Mondays on TLC.

90 Day: The Single Life fans slam Natalie in season 4 premiere

In the season premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life season 4, Natalie made her way to Los Angeles to be closer to her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein. Fans were first introduced to Josh during season 3 when Natalie met him for the first time.

Although the two had a rocky relationship in the previous season as Natalie was not okay with the women in his life since he organized events professionally, the two seemed to have made things work.

However, in 90 Day: The Single Life season 4, fans saw the two of them start off on the wrong foot as the TLC star wasn't happy with Josh not being able to take out time for her. He had promised her that he would help her look for houses and that he would take out a week for her, but later told her that he would only be able to spend two days with her.

This upset Natalie, who told the production about "struggling." The cast member told the production team that she didn't have a place to live or a job although Josh had promised to help her find a short-term place to rent.

Fans took to social media to react to the argument and the cast member's reaction to the news. Although some agreed that Josh should have kept his word, others slammed the cast member.

