“She about to make GTA 6”: Internet reacts as mugshot of Isabella Perrelli aka Skrilla Doll arrested for reportedly assaulting an officer goes viral

21-year-old Isabella Perrelli, widely known as "Skrilla Doll" or "$krilla The Doll," has become the talk of the internet after her mugshot surfaced following an arrest for allegedly assaulting an officer. The arrest is linked to a missing person investigation, and the subsequent revelations have ignited a storm of reactions online.

Reacting to Isabella Perrelli's viral mugshot shared by My Mix Tapez, a social media user, @realUnnameable, wrote on X, "She about to make GTA 6."

Internet user's reaction (Image via snip from X/@mymixtapez)

It is worth noting that the chain of events unfolded on December 5 when a detective from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) was investigating the disappearance of a juvenile. The detective's trail led to Perrelli after discovering a potential connection between the missing individual and the social media influencer.

Perrelli was eventually arrested and the missing minor was at the former's residence.

Social media users react to the news of Isabella Perrelli aka Skrilla Doll's arrest

As per reports, the investigation into the missing minor took a serious turn as detectives delved into Perrelli's Instagram page, "Skrilla Doll," revealing concerning content. Videos showcased Perrelli in possession of firearms, a significant violation considering her past as an adjudicated delinquent for burglary in 2019.

Detectives also pointed out images suggesting the presence of what appeared to be a substantial amount of marijuana.

Being a delinquent, Perrelli is prohibited from owning firearms, prompting detectives to swiftly obtain a warrant. On the same day, authorities searched Perrelli's residence on Egret Way in unincorporated Boca Raton. The search yielded multiple firearms, resulting in charges against Perrelli.

Following her arrest, Perrelli spent time in the PBSO jail and was later released on a $26,000 bond. The incident took an unexpected turn as PBSO confirmed that the missing juvenile at the center of the initial investigation was found at Perrelli's residence.

As the news about Isabella Perrelli allegedly assaulting a police officer started hitting headlines, several internet users reacted to it. The circumstances surrounding Isabella Perrelli's arrest, including the weapons charge and the discovery of the missing juvenile at her home, fueled speculation and discussion.

Some of the social media users shared Isabella Perrelli's mugshot picture and said that she looks like she is all set for the GTA game. Others reacted to it by saying that people were making random people famous.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@dailyloud)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@dailyloud)

Another story from Boca Raton came to light: a 21-year-old woman from Florida, Bianca DeSouza, was recently charged with manslaughter for a sad incident that happened when she was alone at home.

She gave birth, and unfortunately, the baby boy suffocated between her boxer shorts and legs. Bianca, who lives in Boca Raton, was arrested on Friday on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect with great bodily harm. This incident occurred in May 2022, according to online court records.