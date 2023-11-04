“She is pushing it too much”: Lizzo dressing as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark for Halloween sparks hilarious reactions online

Lizzo recently turned heads by dressing up as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, for Halloween. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black dress with a low-cut back whilst holding a mirror. She's also surrounded by an illuminating white transparent fabric in an attempt to replicate the original Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

However, her Halloween costume sparked hilarious reactions online, with many commenting that the getup didn't suit her. One netizen even felt that "she is pushing it too much."

Lizzo's body also became a talking point of the photoshoot, with many asking her to lose weight, while others admired her for flaunting her curves.

Mixed reactions pour online amidst Lizzo's Halloween getup

While quite a few fans supported Lizzo's outfit and claimed that she looked "bold," just like Elvira herself, a significant section of the internet did not seem on board with the look and criticized it on social media.

Many even compared the images of Lizzo and Elvira side by side and then expressed their views on the former's cosplay:

Some also felt that Kylie Jenner had pulled off the look better back when she had dressed as Elvira for Halloween 2022.

Lizzo is an American rapper and singer and over the years, her quintessential Halloween looks have made quite the splash online.

In 2021, the singer revealed 3 Halloween looks. Her first look was Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, where she covered herself up from head to toe in mint green face and body paint. For her second look, the singer was the "red light, green light" doll from Squid Game.

She then closed her Halloween night with her third and last costume. For this look, she was Dorothea from the animated film Bebe's Kids.

In 2022, the Good as Hell singer dropped four Halloween looks. She was Marge Simpson with yellow makeup blue coiffed-up hairdo. She even recreated two classic Marge memes, Marge Krumping and Ashamed Marge.

She also dressed up as Chrisean Rock, the musician and girlfriend of rapper Blueface. To complete the look, the singer also went on to share a video of herself jamming to Rock's song, Vibe.

Her third look for 2022, was the viral Woo Wop emo kid. This kid went viral on social media that same year for singing, "I wanna kill my mom! I wanna kill my dad! I wanna kill my grandma!"

Three Halloween outfits were not enough for the singer, so she went on to create a fourth one, Miss Piggy from The Muppets. To complete her Miss Piggy look, she donned a piggy ears headband.