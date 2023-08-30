"She's just immature and a bully": TikToker Jenndasaavage's ableist video sparks outrage online

An ableist video of a TikTok creator who goes by the username Jenndasaavage has gone viral on social media. @TizzyEnt shared the clip on X, previously known as Twitter, on August 30 and spoke about the TikTok creator's actions. The viral clip that was posted by @mrssriracha had a subtext that conveyed that the video was made from the point of view of parking one’s car at the spot reserved for disabled people.

The clip went on to show Jenn getting out of the car and walking with both of their legs bent inward in a way that imitates someone with a locomotor disability. One can hear both the individuals who were recording the video and Jenn snorting and laughing dismissively.

Viewers were stunned and disgusted at the TikTokers for making such content with the afterthought that it would come across as funny to other people as well. They vehemently condemned the Tiktoker in the clip, after which they posted a video in response to the comments that called them out.

Much to viewers' chagrin, Jenn did not deliver a sincere apology, nor did they appear remorseful for their actions. Later, the TikToker turned off comments on all their posts and also deleted all their recent videos along with the response. The account that uploaded the video has likely been banned or deleted from TikTok.

Ableist TikToker responded to online criticism with little sincerity

@TizzyEnt said that the ableist TikTok video was recorded near Boynton Beach, Florida. Tizzy, whose real name is R. Michael McWhorter, is an American writer, editor, and filmmaker who posts content voicing his opinion on viral videos pertaining to controversies and social injustice. He became popular in 2021 after exposing a COVID vaccine scam on TikTok.

In the recent video, @TizzyEnt made people aware of Jenndasaavage's ableist video, leading to netizens criticizing them for thinking it was hilarious to make such a video and put it on social media. In the response video, Jenn addressed a comment and said that they were only going to apologize to the people with disabilities who were offended by their ableist post. The TikToker went on to say:

“It’s dark humor. That’s how I cope.”

Tizzy called them out on this and said that if the TikToker was a disabled person and used dark humor to cope with their disability, then that wouldn’t have been disturbing. However, since Jenn does not have a disability, they do not have to cope with it to make up the excuse of using dark humor and trying to justify their insensitive content. @TizzyEnt said:

“You were just being sh*tty about people who are disabled.”

Jenndasaavage downplayed the whole situation and allegedly asked viewers if blackface and slavery were funny, arguing that only white people were objecting to their video.

However, Jenn responded to a disabled person’s comment with equal insincerity. The person wrote that the TikTok creator's smirk made their apology look insincere and added that they wish for the TikToker to never be in a position where they have to defend their health needs. But Jenn perceived the comment otherwise and said:

“And you wonder why you can’t get up and walk. It’s because you’re so…you’re so disrespectful.”

@TizzyEnt expressed his frustration with Jenn's immaturity and explained that the disabled person did not wish something bad upon the latter but genuinely felt concerned.

Netizens slam TikToker for her ableist video mocking disabled people

Many said that Jenn's actions would have consequences and that karma would get them someday. Several people inquired about their workplace and said that the TikToker's employer should know about their attitude toward people with disabilities. The TikToker was called a bully, vile, ableist, and disrespectful person by many.

Some have stated that, although Jenndasaavage removed their response video and, most likely, their account, the internet will not simply forget the video owing to its ridicule. Many disabled people in the comments expressed how the video was appalling and disheartening for them to watch.

The TikToker's real name and workplace are currently unknown, but it is quite likely that internet sleuths will soon find more information about them.