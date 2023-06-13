“She’s like a racist Pokemon”: Video of Toronto woman urinating on the sidewalk leaves netizens appalled 

A video of a drunk and racist woman urinating on the sidewalk in downtown Toronto is now doing rounds on the internet. The video saw the woman, who wore a black dress, trying to hit another woman by swinging her bag. The former could also be heard saying the N-word while trying to threaten the other lady in the frame, who donned a pink dress.

As the video was shared on Reddit by the subreddit @PublicFreakout, it went viral and people started reacting to it. One of the users on the platform wrote, "She's like a racist Pokemon."

Reddit user reacts to viral clip of racist woman (Image via Reddit/PublicFreakout)

The 36-second video was shared on various social media platforms on June 12, 2023. In the video, the woman in the black dress was seen moving forward to hit the woman in the pink. However, the latter punched her face and left the woman in the black dress yelling at the top of her lungs.

The video was shared by Twitter user @6ixbuzztv and had managed to garner 106.5k views at the time of writing this article.

Social media users diss Toronto after watching the video of the racist woman

As social media users came across the video, they started sharing their feelings about Toronto. Some internet users said that they are glad they had left Toronto. Some also mocked the city and said that these instances are not shocking anymore.

KarmaYogi @LionsdenforU @6ixbuzztv Classic. Open toilets soon in Toronto? Did I miss the Memo @6ixbuzztv Classic. Open toilets soon in Toronto? Did I miss the Memo 📝

In the recent past, several videos from Toronto have gone viral on the internet. Most notable among them is one of a man using a snake as a weapon to attack another man.

How did the Toronto man use a snake to attack another?

A month ago, another video from Toronto went viral, showing a man using a snake to attack another man in the middle of a street fight.

The video of this incident was posted by a Twitter page named Crazy Clips. In the video, a duo was seen getting in a fight and while it was happening, one of the men swung a snake to threaten and attack the other person.

Crazy Clips @crazyclipsonly Dude uses his pet snake as a weapon during street fight in Toronto Dude uses his pet snake as a weapon during street fight in Toronto 😳 https://t.co/T2lLKaLe4E

After this, police came and intervened. In the video, the snake was seen slithering away.

Poll : 0 votes