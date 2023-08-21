"She wants her 5 minutes of fame so bad": Taylor Swift impersonator Ashley Leechin gets blasted online misleading fans

Taylor Swift's look-alike, Ashley Leechin, has come under fire for fooling fans into thinking she was the pop singer on Saturday, August 19. Leechin gained popularity on social media, especially on TikTok, by dressing up like Taylor and has also been mistaken as the popstar a few times in the past.

In one of her famous clips, a fan is seen coming up to her thinking she is the 33-year-old singer, with Leechin politely telling him that she is Ashley and not Taylor. Meanwhile, her friend also repeatedly asserts from next to her that she is just Ashley. However, the TikToker's latest prank led Taylor Swift's fans to strongly criticize her.

Expand Tweet

On Saturday, Ashley Leechin first pranked Taylor's fans by showing up at LA's The Grove shopping area accompanied by several men posing as bodyguards in all-black attire and earpieces. After that, Leechin made an appearance at Downtown Disney, Disneyland's shopping district in Anaheim, California, and pulled off a similar prank, misleading swarms of fans to follow behind her.

Leechin was wearing blue jeans, a white top, and Taylor's signature red lipstick. She also put on a red cap similar to the one the singer was wearing on her album cover for Red (Taylor's Version). One of Taylor's fanpages shared the video on X, where one user mocked Ashley Leechin for craving for her five minutes of fame.

Expand Tweet

Swifties condemn Ashley Leechin's recent social experiment, which involved her pretending to be Taylor Swift

At first, Swifties and bystanders thought it was Taylor Swift who was walking around the shopping areas in LA. However, soon enough, eagle-eyed fans realized it was not the singer. Shortly after, Ashley Leechin explained on Instagram that she did the prank as a social experiment to see what it’s like to be a well-known celebrity.

Expand Tweet

She reasoned that because so many fans flock to celebrities in public, they have to hire decoys to go to private events and enjoy themselves without being crowded by fans. However, her prank caused a severe backlash from Swifties who left angry comments online.

Many said that Leechin executed this social experiment in bad taste, further pointing out how these pranks could bring serious danger to Taylor Swift’s safety and privacy. Some also pointed out that cosplaying as a celebrity or impersonating someone famous and actually becoming the person are two completely different things.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ashley Leechin responds to backlash after her Taylor look-alike video goes viral

Leechin recently took to her Instagram stories to address the negative comments she has been getting for pretending to be Taylor Swift. The TikToker wrote that by no means, her latest experimentation was not a "malicious" act. She added that the criticism does not affect her.

The Taylor look-alike went on to justify the use of decoys in the entertainment industry. She spoke about how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hired decoy brides to dupe paparazzi and celebrate a quiet wedding.

Taylor Swift's lookalike responded to online backlash. (Image via Instagram/@itsjustashley13)

Ashley then proceeded to write that the massive amount of positive messages that she has received outweighed the negative remarks. She added:

"This really shows you how far a fandom will go & the true possessiveness that some fandoms have over a celebrity. Let's take another look at fandoms & not make up stories on the internet for clout."

Taylor Swift's lookalike responded to online backlash. (Image via Instagram/@itsjustashley13)

In the next story, Leechin wrote that people should not expect her to turn off comments on her posts, stop making videos, or completely disappear from social media. She added that the videos which had gone viral were taken out of context. Lastly, Ashley Leechin thanked people who personally reached out to her with kind messages.