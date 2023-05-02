"She could win the show": Grace West emerges as a fan-favorite after her performance in The Voice Playoffs

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the remaining contestants participating in the first round of the Playoffs of the competition. The singers competed against each other to impress judges and viewers. This time, the decision was upto the fans to vote for their favorites.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Grace West delivered her best skills in country music and impressed coaches and the audience with her performance. Fans loved the song and believed Grace could make it all the way to the end. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been on the air for a long time and has established itself to be a legendary franchise. Many contestants who began their musical journey with the competition went on to become renowned artists with a large fan base and a lot of exposure nationally as well as internationally.

Season 23 saw the contestants perform in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

Grace West delivers an impressive performance on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the contestants getting ready for the Playoffs round of the competition. A total of 20 contestants were to take to the stage this and next week to compete for their spot in the live semi-finals. The episode saw singers from coaches Blake Shelton and Chance The Rapper's team competing to make the cut for the Top 8.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Playoffs Premiere, reads:

"The playoffs are back, further bolstering the competition following the knockouts; the 10 artists remaining across Team Chance and Team Blake hold nothing back as tough decisions are made when Blake and Chance can each advance only two artists."

Grace West took to the stage for the Playoffs round of the competition. She was also accompanied by a live band to help accentuate her performance. The contestant is from Blake Shelton's team and specializes in country music. For her performance on this week's episode of The Voice, she chose Love is Alive.

Throughout the performance, Grace delivered strong vocals. She also displayed a lot of variety and stability throughout the song. Her delivery was received with immense applause from the audience as well as the four coaches, who were ready to provide their feedback.

The Voice coach Niall Horan expressed that he'd been a big fan of Grace since the day she marked her debut on stage. Chance The Rapper complimented the contestant on her vocal control and strong sense of self. Kelly Clarkson had a slightly different feedback to give. While she complimented the singer's country music style, the coach felt that the song choice didn't reflect the best of the artist.

Grace's team coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton, was seen smiling throughout the performance. He expressed how excited he'd been to see her sing since her debut. The coach has a difficult choice to make, considering he can only advance two out of five contestants from his team. Viewers will have to wait and see if Grace makes the cut.

Fans applaud Grace West's performance on The Voice

Fans took to social media to applaud Grace for her performance. Check it out.

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14 Grace song selection tonight is a excellent choice and for the voice show playoffs and she is doing a incredible job with the song and have a bright music future ahead and is a star in country music and I'm rooting for her all the way and this is the winner #TheVoice

Evelyn Taylor @EvelynT40940381 @blakeshelton #TheVoice , Grace is your Carrie Underwood of the Voice. do whatever you can to hold on to her and America will do the rest,

Capt Ron @Captron1960 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Grace will be nominated for new comer of the year on the CMA awards

Some fans also requested that Blake pick Grace for the semi-finals. Check it out.

Carletta @Carlett89324481 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Carletta @Carlett89324481 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Grace is one of my top 3 pics of contestants. She is the only one on ur team that I have select as one of my top 3. Hope u keep her!!

Anne Lauer @AnneLauer2 @blakeshelton #TheVoice grace should definitely go all the way with her old school country

Season 23 of The Voice has been a pretty interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will have to put their best foot forward to impress fans and gain their votes. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode on Monday, May 8, 2023, on NBC.

