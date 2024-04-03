SHINee's Onew embarks on an exciting new journey as he signs an exclusive contract with a newly established company, GRIFFIN Entertainment, marking a significant milestone in his solo career.

This announcement came on April 3, 2024, with both the entertainment label and the idol sharing the news on their respective Instagram accounts. Onew posted the news with a caption that reads:

"waited long? Thank you!" (As translated by Google)

After parting ways with SM Entertainment, the Love Phobia singer, who had been on hiatus for a year, is ready to make his comeback to the music scene under his new label.

SHINee's Onew joins GRIFFIN Entertainment and unveils new profile shots

Alongside the announcement, GRIFFIN Entertainment unveiled the idol's new profile photos, his first official images in about a year.

Accompanying the announcement were Onew's fresh profile photos, showcasing a healthier appearance. Joining GRIFFIN Entertainment, the South Korean singer is set to embark on a new chapter in his career.

Explaining the label's meaning and purpose, the company wrote in the caption:

"GRIFFIN Entertainment, drawing its name from the legendary guardian of priceless relics, is dedicated to safeguarding and nurturing our artists. We strive to provide a sanctuary where artists can thrive and let their distinct gifts and talents illuminate the world.We would like to introduce Griffin's first artist - ONEW."

Jang Moon-seong, the CEO of GRIFFIN Entertainment, extended warm congratulations to the idol, marking him as their first-ever artist. He expressed his commitment to providing active support to ensure the entertainment company becomes a sanctuary for artists.

Following health concerns that led to his hiatus, the Timepiece singer's return is eagerly anticipated by fans. With his health restored, the idol's new profile photos reflect his renewed vigor and enthusiasm. The idol's warmth and charisma shine through, captivating fans with his stylish yet comforting presence.

More about Onew

Despite parting ways with SM Entertainment, Onew will continue his group activities with SHINee under the label. His journey in the music industry began in 2008 as the leader and the main vocalist of SHINee, a South Korean boy group currently consisting of Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. The boy band originally consisted of five members until Jonghyun passed away in 2017.

Rising to stardom with hits like "Replay", "Lucifer," "Juliette," and "View," among others. He has also been actively involved in music, not only as a member of SHINee but also as a solo artist.

The SHINee member has released two mini-albums, namely "VOICE" and "DICE," in addition to full-length albums titled "Life Goes On" and "Circle." His remarkable vocal prowess and popularity have been further affirmed through successful solo concerts held across both Korea and Japan.

Earlier on April 1, 2024, Big Planet Made revealed that they had entered into an exclusive contract with Taemin, another member of SHINee.

In March, reports surfaced about the idol's contract with SM Entertainment coming to an end. Following this, SHINee announced their intention to continue group activities under SM, while exploring individual contracts. The SHINee leader's return signals a promising new chapter in his solo career, following his hiatus due to health issues in June 2023.