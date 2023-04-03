Shirley Valentine Tour 2023: Tickets and all you need to know 

Shirley Valentine and its new production starring English actress Sheridan Smith is set to hit the road this year, following the success of the play at the Duke of York Theatre in London, UK. The play is still being held at the theatre, with the concluding performance currently scheduled for June 3, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday, April 2, theater directer David Pugh said the following regarding a possible tour of the play:

"Sheridan has been inundated with film and TV offers because of the success of Shirley Valentine. Her agent is on holiday but I think they're going to have a look at all these wonderful offers. But if we could take Sheridan as Shirley around the country I would love to. There hasn't been an empty seat yet. Sheridan hasn't missed a laugh"

The play's new production at the West End Theatre reportedly had a box office revenue of more than £4 million. Tickets for the play are currently available from https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/shirley-valentine/duke-of-yorks-theatre and are priced between £20 to £125 plus processing fees.

Shirley Valentine tour is worth more than £500,000 in revenues

Speculation suggests that the play, if successfully taken on tour, would net worth than £500,000 in revenue. In that same statement to The Sun, an anonymous industry insider stated the following regarding the play and its tour:

"Early discussions have already begun to take the production to regional theatres. Fans have already been asking for it, so bigwigs are looking at schedules."

The play, which is being directed by Mathew Dunster, who is best known for his production of the play Love and Money by Dennis Kelly, is about a married woman and housewife in the working class section of London who reminisces about her lost youth while she prepares food for her husband every year.

The character feels she is treated like a servant in her own home and is suffocated by her marriage. The play ends with her leaving her marriage and traveling to Greece after her friend wins a competition for two, where she finds a new job and decides to remain in Greece, rather than return to England.

Shirley Valentine was written by English playwright Willy Russell and first premiered as a commission at the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool, England, in 1986. The first production of the play starred Noreen Kershaw, before it was eventually produced at the Vaudeville Theatre, bringing it under the West End umbrella.

Shirley Valentine has previously toured with the main character being played by Jodie Prenger in the UK from March 2017 to November 2017.

