‘Shots fired’: The Kardashians' Kourtney comments on Kim’s Baby Barker's shower post and it’s brutal

The Kardashians, reality TV royalty, are infamous for the sisters' messy, complicated dynamics, often leading to long-standing feuds. The highlight of the past two years is Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Dolce Vita controversy, which has since turned into an argument about how the family doesn't like Kourtney anymore.

Kicking off season 4 of the show was an explosive call between the duo, where Kim told Kourtney that all of her friends, her sisters, and even her children were frustrated by her and had a group chat called "Not Kourtney" without her of course, where they'd air their issues.

Emotionally overwhelmed by the negativity coming her way, Kourtney called Kim a "witch" and ended the futile conversation. Following this, while the sisters appeared at Kourtney's baby shower, they seemingly had no interaction with her. Kourtney called them out for the text group on Instagram and once again when Kim posted about the shower.

The Kardashians take an on-screen fight online

The Kardashians' Kim and Kourtney's Dolce Vita altercation severely fractured the relationships between family members. It even spilled over into the latest season, reaching a point where Kourtney and Kim cannot sit in the same room without it becoming extremely awkward.

Recent pictures of Kourtney's baby shower did not feature the sisters, making followers believe they hadn't come. However, Kim's latest post shows an entire carousel of the family at the celebration, but not one frame has Kourtney in it with them. Kourtney's comment on the post was a clapback, proving that while The Kardashians were there, they didn't interact with her.

"Thank you sisters and mom for the best social distanced baby shower or my dreams," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram image.

For context, they had started the season with an on-screen attempt at reconciliation that went terribly wrong. Kim revealed something Kourtney did not want to hear. She kept prodding Kourtney to say she hated them and then told her that nobody she cared about liked her current attitude. She even told Kourtney that her friends and kids called Kim to complain.

Kim also told Kourtney that The Kardashians' clan had a group named "Not Kourtney" made specifically to talk behind Kourtney's back. Kourtney questioned Kim several times, asking her how saying this would "help" her since Kim claimed her concern as a reason to rehash the subject. Also hurt by the formation of this group, frustrated Kourtney hung up by saying,

"You're a witch, and I hate you."

This sparked audience interest; they were curious to know who was a part of this group. In Kourtney's recent baby shower post on Instagram, a fan asked her, and she commented, stating that the "Not Kourtney" group consisted of Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall. In a previous post, she said her friends were her ride-or-die and were not involved in this mess. Kim's post came a few days later.

Since this feud has been taken online, with Kourtney calling out her sisters, Kim specifically, the show can only be expected to get more explosive as it progresses.

The Kardashians' Dolce Vita controversy simplified

The Kardashians' duo's issues have become hard to ignore since Kourtney's wedding in 2022, where she donned a luxury collection by Dolce & Gabbana from their 80s archives.

Four months later, Kim collaborated with the same fashion house, using looks from the same collection, which set Kourtney off since she'd always been about the Dolce Vita lifestyle, which Kim was not. It also led her to believe her sister was stealing her thunder on the most important day of her life. Kim retaliated by saying Kourtney had copied her wedding musician and location.

This quarrel has continued for over a year, and it seems very likely that it will continue for a few more months, at the very least, now that social media shade has been added to the mix.

Although the dynamic between Kim and Kourtney seems to be the highlight of the first episode, the sneak peek for the season promises many more showdowns. The Kardashians season 4, episode 2, will be released on October 5 on Hulu.