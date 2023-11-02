"Should've bought a Tesla": Succession star Alan Ruck's LA pizzeria crash prompts wild reactions from netizens

Popular American actor Alan Ruck has made his way into the headlines, as he recently crashed his truck into the side of a Los Angeles Pizza business. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The CCTV footage shows the actor crashing his truck into two cars and then into the pizza shop at around 9 pm.

The accident allegedly took place at the La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard intersection. A witness, who owns a restaurant next to the pizzeria, claimed that as people approached to help Alan Ruck, he was more concerned about others’ well-being than his own.

The witness, Tim Ratcliff, described the intensity of the crash and said:

“The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded. I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone else okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?'”

As per the Los Angeles Police Department, an ambulance was called for a 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, but both were conscious. Meanwhile, the pizzeria’s walls also suffered structural damage, due to which it remained closed the next day.

The police have claimed that an investigation is currently underway, as they are trying to interrogate the reason behind the crash. However, as soon as news about Alan Ruck crashing his car into the pizzeria went viral, several social media users posted hilarious reactions, as one also commented and said that he should have "bought a Tesla" instead.

Social media users shared hilarious responses as Ruck rammed his car into the LA Pizzeria on October 31, 2023. (Image via X)

Netizens’ reactions explored as news about Alan Ruck crashing his car into LA Pizzeria garners hilarious comments

The news about Alan Ruck ramming his car into the wall of the LA Pizzeria has left netizens shocked. However, many fans are also amused with the whole incident, and they have been sharing hilarious reactions. As many trolled Alan, several people also questioned if the accident happened due to intoxication. The Los Angeles Police Department, however, has denied any such claims.

As more people spoke about the incident on the platform, netizens reacted to the same by offering their hilarious takes.

At the moment, Alan Ruck has not responded to the incident that took place on October 31, 2023. The police are also yet to reveal what caused the crash.