"Should've been Morgan": Netizens react as country singer Ernest falls off stage in viral video while opening for Morgan Wallen

Ernest performed the opening set for country singer Morgan Wallen at a concert at the Busch Stadium in St Louis, Missouri, on Thursday. During the opening, the singer threw some flowers at the crowd, following which he lost his balance. He hit the barrier and tumbled off the stage, onto the ground. However, he quickly got off the ground with the help of the crowd and finished his set.

The singer's fall was caught on camera and he uploaded a clip of the same on his official Instagram page.

The viral video of the incident generated several reactions from netizens. Many fans took umbrage at the singer's support for Morgan Wallen, who became a controversial figure after a video of him using racial slurs in 2021 went viral. The consequent backlash against Wallen continues to this day, and several netizens thought that it should have been Morgan who fell off the stage and not Ernest.

Netizens react to Ernest's fall

Several individuals took to the comments section of Pop Crave's post about Ernest's fall and reacted to the same. While many thought it should have been Morgan who fell, others mentioned that Ernest's fall was his karma for opening the show for the singer.

FLOMIXX @FL0MIXX @PopCrave that’s what u get for supporting that man @PopCrave that’s what u get for supporting that man

Cᴀʀᴛɪᴇʀ. @CartiersSaint @PopCrave Never heard of him but somehow it was deserved @PopCrave Never heard of him but somehow it was deserved

Luke✈️⸆⸉ @oceanblvds_ @PopCrave who willingly goes to a morgan wallen concert @PopCrave who willingly goes to a morgan wallen concert

This is not the first time the country singer has worked with Morgan Wallen, as the duo collaborated on the single Flower Shops. In an interview with Songwriter Universe in 2022, the singer elaborated on their collaboration and said:

"I’m pumped that he got on it... We’ve always talked about doing a song together, and I think people probably assumed we were going to do a party song. I was like this would be awesome if this is the song we do—just two sad a** guys hurting, trying to get some flowers about it. It worked out good."

He further stated that Wallen was one of his favorite collaborators as he continued:

"He’s one of my favorite people to write with. I think we both stick with the motto of do what feels good and not what everybody else is doing. We both agree that some days aren’t going to be a hit song, but we always have a good time when we’re writing. We’re never too stressed about whatever we’re trying to write."

More about the country star's music career

Ernest Keith Smith, better known as Ernest, was born in Nashville, Tennessee. His musical talents began showing when he was in the third grade and he quickly learned to play the guitar and banjo, before gravitating towards hip-hop and rap in his teenage years.

The singer had his one and only chart breakthrough with his second studio album, Flower Shops (The Album), which was released on March 11, 2022. The album peaked at number 150 on the Billboard 200 album chart. He is best known for his songs including This Fire, Hill, Done At A Bar, and more.

