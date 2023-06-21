"Should've never gone looking": Lalo Gone Brazy Twitter video leaves internet traumatized, sparks hilarious reactions online 

TikTok content creator Lalo Gone Brazy has left Twitter users quite traumatized after an apparent raunchy video of him surfaced on the platform on June 20. A Twitter account @fullkizzy posted the said video on Tuesday and mentioned the Tiktoker in the caption, implying that he has gone wild.

Disclaimer: This article contains information that is s*xual in nature. Readers' discretion is advised.

The video comprises a recording of a dual Instagram live by Brazy and another Instagram user named Rosé. The viral video by @fullkizzy shows Rosé shaking a bottle containing some drink while she asked Brazy what he was drinking.

alyssa @lova222b Lalo getting leaked has to be the most craziest thing ever Lalo getting leaked has to be the most craziest thing ever 😭

However, instead of responding to her question, he switched the front camera to the rear and focused the lens on the bulge in his boxers. In response, Rosé just smiled and changed the topic.

Although Brazy’s entire face was not seen in the viral video, it was evident to his followers and others who already knew the TikToker, that it was him. Brazy later took to Instagram stories to further confirm that it was indeed him as he added a face-palm emoji to express his embarrassment and wrote:

“So I got leaked”

One user @_delpozo_ replied to a tweet sharing the news of Lalo getting leaked and wrote that they should have never gone looking for the video.

Internet in splits as Lalo Gone Brazy's video goes viral

After the first video was leaked, a few others of the TikToker getting intimate with another woman also surfaced on the internet.

Brazy's fans and followers seemed to be in disbelief that he got leaked online. Some people referred to him as "Gummy Bear" and exclaimed that there is no way that he could have been exposed online. Others are wondering who could have leaked Lalo's videos.

nani @im9ani not gummy bear lalo being leaked not gummy bear lalo being leaked https://t.co/h4hJAFgPEs

💋 @lvrmonie me seeing lalo getting leaked me seeing lalo getting leaked https://t.co/BaJqpGaY8t

michael @mercalot bro lalo got leaked is wild bro lalo got leaked is wild 😭😭

David Aguilar @_otsdavid lalo got leaked is crazy who got it though lalo got leaked is crazy who got it though 😅

Armando Sanchez @Armando46347328 Who got Lalo’s leaked ??? Who got Lalo’s leaked ???

Thatb1tchhh @Thatb1tchhh0 Not lalo getting leaked who let him hit Not lalo getting leaked who let him hit https://t.co/DzBhJtSCCU

n4t! @luv4nati NO WAY LALO GOT LEAKED NO WAY LALO GOT LEAKED

yare💋 @yare2faded Why did Lalo get leaked wtffffff Why did Lalo get leaked wtffffff😭

Fatima @kysfatima0520 #laloleaked Gummy bear got his gummy worm leaked Gummy bear got his gummy worm leaked😔 #laloleaked

Lalo was rumored to have passed away in 2022

In June 2022, Lalo Gone Brazy unexpectedly made the headlines after a tweet went viral. The tweet claimed that the TikToker had passed away, and the news quickly took over the internet.

Twitter user @keemstarnews shared a tweet that suggested that Brazy was shot in a park and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It also added that he suffered two bullet wounds. However, the tweet soon proved to be a hoax as the influencer was alive and well and continues to live to this day.

The 22-year-old Mexico-born influencer’s real name is Nalgon. He often uploads songs on TikTok which are mainly in Spanish. He uses a signature trumpet tune at the beginning of his videos. He also shares recordings of his joint Instagram lives with other people.

