"Sick": Internet outraged as Florida man allegedly recorded 10-year-old in Disney World Resort bathroom

Social media users were taken aback when the news about a Florida man allegedly recording a 10-year-old in Disney World’s washroom made its way on social media. The man was reportedly arrested after he was caught recording the boy using the restroom and has been booked into the Orange County jail.

Disclaimer: This article concerns an incident involving a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

As per Fox 35 Orlando, the Florida man’s name is Clayton Snider and he is 22 years old. Furthermore, authorities stated that the incident took place in October 2023, when the 10-year-old child having dinner with his family at the Florida resort and went to the restroom.

The child then returned to the table and reported to his family that a man stood over the stall and recorded him on his iPhone.

Expand Tweet

After the child identified the person concerned, the family reported the matter to Florida authorities, who then confronted Clayton Snider. Snider initially denied the allegations, but when Florida authorities came across the video of the boy in Clayton’s phone, he surrendered without incident, reported Fox 35.

As soon as the news about the Florida man’s arrest made its way on social media, netizens were left enraged and commented under the post about the same:

Social media users outraged as news about a man recording a 10-year-old using the restroom in Disney World goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Netizens left aghast as news of Florida man recording a 10-year-old in Disney World restroom becomes public

Social media users outraged as news about a man recording a 10-year-old using the restroom in Disney World goes viral. (Image via @Fox News/ Twitter)

The news about Snider allegedly recording a 10-year-old in the Disney World bathroom has left netizens shocked and outraged as many were taken aback by Clayton Snider’s actions.

As @FoxNews posted about the same on social media, here is how the internet reacted:

Social media users outraged as news about a man recording a 10-year-old using the restroom in Disney World goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as news about a man recording a 10-year-old using the restroom in Disney World goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as news about a man recording a 10-year-old using the restroom in Disney World goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as news about a man recording a 10-year-old using the restroom in Disney World goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as news about a man recording a 10-year-old using the restroom in Disney World goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users outraged as news about a man recording a 10-year-old using the restroom in Disney World goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, authorities have not revealed the alleged intentions of the man, and have not cleared if he has been released on bail. As per Fox 35, Snider has been booked on a charge of video voyeurism.

The family of the 10-year-old boy who was the victim has also not spoken up on the fiasco.