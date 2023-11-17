“Sick thing to joke about”: Brandon T. Jackson receives backlash over his apparent joke on Cassie-Diddy lawsuit

American actor and stand-up comedian Brandon T. Jackson came under fire for his recent actions as he made fun of Cassie for filing a lawsuit against Sean Combs for s*xual abuse. Cassie has also claimed that Combs utilized his extensive network to keep her ensnared in a violent relationship.

For over ten years, Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, dated Combs. According to her claims, Combs violently physically abused and s*xually harassed her several times during their relationship and had total control over her life, as the New York Times first revealed on Thursday, November 16, 2023. According to the lawsuit, she endured "a cycle of abuse, violence, and s*x trafficking" until their breakup in 2018.

Trigger Warning: The article includes sensitive topics. Readers' discretion is advised.

As soon as the news went viral, many people voiced their opinions regarding the matter. However, Brandon T. Jackson recently took to his social media and cracked a joke regarding the entire situation, which netizens didn’t receive too well.

When the video of Jackson doing the same was uploaded on Instagram by theneighborhoodtalk, users took to the comment section to bash and criticize the actor for thef same.

Brandon T. Jackson sparked criticism among netizens for his recent action (Image via Instagram / itsbootyfulme)

Brandon T. Jackson was bashed by the netizens for making fun of the entire Cassie-Diddy lawsuit

Hip-hop musician and fashion entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs was served with a civil lawsuit on Thursday by singer Cassie, alleging that during a ten-year period, he s*xually assaulted her. Cassie claimed in the complaint that she was trapped in an abusive and violent cycle and was r*ped and beaten for a decade, beginning when she was 19 and he was 37.

According to the Times, regarding her shocking lawsuit that she filed in Manhattan's U.S. District Court, Cassie said that,

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Nevertheless, when this news got out, many people reacted their own way, but American actor Brandon T. Jackson made fun of Cassie and the entire situation. In a recent Instagram video uploaded by the neighborhood talk, he can be heard saying,

"Okay, now Cassie is coming out. So this is the tell -all generation. I'm about to just, I'm about to confess all my sins. Like at this point, like I just, like y 'all, I ate some, like I ate pork.”

The Percy Jackson actor also added,

“Maybe like, woo, like 10 years ago. I had s*x with a lot of women. She choked me first, so I had to. I'm so happy I'm not that famous no more, because uh yeah uh n**ga then i owe uh I just paid off my taxes um I was late on my child support a couple uh weeks ago um yeah it's just crazy out here man just yeah it's crazy.”

Once his video got out, netizens took to the comment section of the Insta post to condemn his words and his actions.

As per the BBC, all the r*pe and physical abuse allegations were denied by Diddy, whose lawsuit stated that for the past six months, Combs had been allegedly subjected to Cassie’s persistent demand of $30 million, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

According to the same source, Sean's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, claimed that this is why Cassie resorted to filing a lawsuit filled with baseless and outrageous lies, as she aimed to tarnish Combs' reputation and seek a pay day.