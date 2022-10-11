Sigma Phi Epsilon controversy explained as Miami University shuts down social fraternity

The University of Miami (UM) closed its Sigma Phi Epsilon (SigEp) chapter after allegations of drugging and videos depicting violent chants against women surfaced earlier this month.

The Greek fraternity, which has been active on campus since 1949, shut its doors on Friday.

A video reported by UM's student publication, The Miami Hurricane, showed students at an off-campus pool party held on October 1. The students could be heard shouting disturbing misogynistic chants and comments.

The University of Miami's Greek life boasts of 2500 students across 27 fraternities and sororities (Image via miami.edu)

According to sources, the chants are from a song that is allegedly popular across fraternities in America.

The report also included allegations of drinks being spiked at SigEp parties from female students. They claimed that numerous women had found an unidentified white substance in unattended drinks and suspected they were drugged.

Many female students also observed that they became suddenly and excessively ill without cause. Similar stories were stated to be circulating across university group chats.

Patrick McCaslin, the student reporter who broke the story, commented that there were stories of other people who had only had a couple of drinks before they vomited uncontrollably or fell asleep.

Sigma Phi Epsilon's 73-year old chapter closes for University of Miami

UM spokesperson Jacqueline Menendez commented that the university took swift action. After receiving a video on Friday morning, the university promptly ordered the local fraternity chapter to cease operations. She added that the footage was also sent to the fraternity's national headquarters.

Heather Matthews, the chief communications officer of Sigma Phi Epsilon, released a statement about the issue. It said:

“On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami. The National Headquarters received admissible information that SigEp members violated policy and engaged in actions that are not aligned with the values of this Fraternity.”

The details of the video and admissible evidence were not elaborated upon by either party. Matthews continued that they expected the fraternity's chapters to provide the members and the campus community with a safe and supportive space.

She added:

“That's the cornerstone of a positive Fraternity and university experience, so we take that expectation seriously and hold our chapters to that standard.”

Representatives from SigEp's campus headquarters were unavailable for comments (Image via @univmiami/Instagram).

Patricia Whitely, UM’s senior vice president for student affairs, issued a written statement:

“The University received allegations the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter violated university policy and participated in behavior that is inconsistent with the values and expectations of the university community and their national fraternity."

Whitley's statement continued to say that although they had partnered with SigEp for 73 years, they are supportive of the decision to close the chapter immediately.

The UM website, which houses an extensive Greek Life section, has removed Sigma Phi Epsilon from its listed sororities and fraternities.

Victims may seek disciplinary punishment since UM has promised to apply its sexual misconduct policy to any circumstances involving students, including off-campus sites.

No charges have been filed and no disciplinary action has been taken as of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes