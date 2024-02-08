“SK is the standard. period”: Fans discover the meaning behind flowers from Song Kang's bouquet gift to My Demon co-star Kim Yoo-jung last year

Song Kang's gestures of gifting flowers to his co-actor Kim Yoo-jung in both the drama My Demon and real life have not gone unnoticed by fans. Now that the drama has concluded and fans are aware of their on-screen chemistry, keen-eyed enthusiasts have unearthed a little detail from 2023.

They discovered that Song Kang had presented a flower bouquet to Kim Yoo-jung during one of her theatrical performances a year ago. Delving deeper into this gesture, eagle-eyed fans took the initiative to uncover the meaning behind each flower in the bouquet gifted to Yoo-jung.

Expand Tweet

The symbolism behind each flower was found to be profoundly beautiful. Moreover, it was revealed that Song Kang had also gifted flowers to the actress' co-actor Kim Sung-cheol, showcasing his thoughtful nature. Fans were deeply moved by these gestures from Song Kang, heralding him as the epitome of gentlemanliness.

Song Kang's flower bouquet gesture toward My Demon co-actor Kim Yoo-jung comes to light

In today's entertainment landscape, the Korean drama My Demon has left a mark on fans worldwide, thanks to the performances of its lead actors, Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung. However, the off-screen bond between the two stars, which has now become apparent to the public, was not forged overnight.

Their mutual admiration and respect for each other have been evident since they were cast in the drama. Recently, fans were enlightened about a gesture from Song Kang that took place a year ago. This gesture involved him sending flowers to Kim Yoo-jung on the set of her theatrical production, Shakespeare in Love, in which she starred alongside the Vincenzo actor Kim Sung-cheol.

Shakespeare in Love is a theatrical adaptation of the 1998 movie of the same name. In the play, Kim Sung-cheol portrays William Shakespeare and Kim Yoo-jung takes on the role of Viola De Lesseps.

Expand Tweet

It was reportedly revealed by fans that the My Demon hero personally delivered these flowers to Kim Yoo-jung's room, having custom-made them from a floral brand called Fleurue. Fans uncovered this heartwarming incident from the shop's Instagram page, where they found clear photos of the bouquet.

Diving even further, fans researched the meaning behind each flower in Yoo-jung's bouquet, and it was revealed that Eustoma symbolizes sincere and unchanging love, along with purity and touching sentiments. Gerbera represents mutual respect and love, as well as qualities of perseverance and courage. Hydrangea Viburnum, on the other hand, signifies a profound love that transcends even death.

Tulips convey feelings of fraternity, consideration, intelligence, capability, and everlasting love while Ping Pong Chrysanthemum is associated with satisfaction and contentment. Daisy embodies innocence, simplicity, peace, hope, hidden love, purity, beauty, pleasure, and happiness. The florist responsible for the arrangement emphasized that customization often reflects the sender's wishes.

Accompanying the flowers was a customized note from Song Kang to Kim Yoo-jung, saying:

“Someone who has been beautiful from the childhood till now. I’m so happy to meet an actress with a good and luxurious image as these flowers.”

This is how fans reacted to Song Kang's gesture:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the My Demon star extended his generosity by sending bouquets to Yoo-jung's co-actor Kim Sung-cheol and other cast members present at the production.

As Song Kang has embarked on his mandatory military enlistment, fans feel emotional and nostalgic. His gesture of sending flowers to his co-star before the drama shoot resonated deeply with fans, reminiscent of the similar romantic gestures depicted in My Demon.

Just as the character Jeong Gu-won presents flowers to Do-hee in the drama, Song Kang's real-life gesture of gifting flowers to Kim Yoo-jung proves to be an example of his warmth and affection.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE