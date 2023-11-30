On November 30, 2023, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user, a Stray Kids fan named @hwangsamericano, shared a post from a BBQ restaurant owner. The owner stated that the group had visited their establishment and even left autographs.

The BBQ restaurant owner further revealed that the group members had filmed something at the restaurant but did not disclose any details about the content.

As soon as the post went viral on social media, STAYs (Stray Kids fans) began speculating that the group might have been filming their variety web series SKZ CODE again. One fan tweeted:

"SKZ CODE IN JEJU AGAIN???": Speculations rife as Stray Kids was spotted filming in a BBQ restaurant on the island

Stray Kids is known for filming many of their episodes for SKZ CODE on Jeju Island. Subsequently, many fans speculate that the aforementioned post by the BBQ restaurant owner hints at the possibility of them having filmed the upcoming episode in Jeju Island.

Initially, fans thought the group might have been enjoying a vacation or holiday on Jeju Island and were elated to hear that they were having quality time together. However, clues such as the cameras, staff, tangerine sunglasses, and the little pink heart monster present at the restaurant in the pictures shared by the BBQ restaurant owner have fueled fans' speculations. They are undoubtedly filming another SKZ CODE episode.

As fans speculate, they also hope that the members were able to have quality time and enjoyed the filming process. They also wish the group a good time and eagerly await the Jeju Island content as they find solace and serenity in seeing the natural beauty of Jeju Island.

See how fans are reacting to the possibility of the group filming a new SKZ CODE episode on Jeju Island:

Meanwhile, Hyunjin returned to Seoul and arrived at Gimpo International Airport from Jeju Island on November 30, 2023.

This raises the anticipation that the idol must have been there to film new Jeju content for the variety show, as he was seen wearing a necklace sold at the Teddy Bear Museum on Jeju Island.

Fans are also expecting the next SKZ CODE episode soon. According to the Stray Kids Fandom website, the show is about:

"'SKZ CODE (seukijeukodeu)' is a variety web series by Stray Kids. The group takes part in different games and (more or less) relaxing activities. It is released periodically under themed subseries of 1 - 5 episodes each."

SKZ CODE episode 42 was aired on October 19, 2023.

The group recently performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2023 and delivered an electrifying performance of LALALALA and S-Class.