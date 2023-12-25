Slow Horses star Jack Lowden reveals why the group succeeds despite their incompetence (Exclusive)

Slow Horses is a show that's hard to describe. It's difficult to slot it into the action category (which it has plenty of), comedy (which it has even more of), or simply call it a spy thriller. The riveting and the ridiculous exist side by side in equal measure, making it a concoction like almost nothing else on television.

But the fact still remains that a dysfunctional bunch of misfits succeeds where many more experienced agents fail in several of these missions. Such has been the case in the first and second seasons of the show, and certainly, the final chapter of the third season should be no different.

Catch the season finale on December 27th only on Apple TV +.

This is the question we brought to Jack Lowden, who plays River Cartwright on the hit TV show. The Scottish actor, surprisingly, had an answer for the question that must have baffled many while watching this hilarious series.

You can watch his answer in the clip below or scroll down to read the transcript.

Jack Lowden also mentioned one of the great joys of working in Slow Horses season 3

Lowden's character, River Cartwright, got to spend a lot of time with Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar), a tragic figure coping with the loss of her love - Min Harper. That said, Lowden had a blast bonding with her on set!

He said:

"A joy. It's a large part of why I love that job is that woman. She's absolutely wonderful to work with. And she's such a brilliant actor. We have exactly the same sense of humor. Which is an odd and weird sense of humor. So, I just adore working with her. She's wonderful."

Bear in mind though, that the Slow Horses from Slough House are not the most decorated agents in England, on the show at least. They often find themselves in situations where the fate of many lies in their hand. How do they succeed when others do not?

Lowden answered:

"Because I think they've ultimately got a heart. But at the same time are ultimately out for themselves. And they are at the bottom of the pile. And I think people are very very dangerous when they realize they have nothing to lose anymore."

Sure, there may be one or more missteps along the way but the good guys always come out on top in this series. Led by Jackson Lamb, who is as brilliant as he is unkempt, the sleuths from Slough House always find a way to succeed when the odds are stacked against them. The Slow Horses star continued:

"So, I think they go further than anyone else. Because they have nothing to lose. Which is why I think they become strangely quite successful."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lowden spoke about how keeping a straight face for many of Gary Oldman's scenes in Slow Horses was one of the most difficult parts of his job.

Click here to read the comment that got him to break character on set!