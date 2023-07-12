Sneakerheads tear into A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 SP "Black” sneakers: "Nothing special or original"

A Ma Maniere and Jordan are back again, this time with the Air Jordan 5 SP sneakers in two colorways. The new collaboration between the two brands will bring a collection of two-piece sneakers dressed in a black and white color palate. One is the Air Jordan 5 SP “Black/Burgundy Crush” in men’s sizes and the other one is the Air Jordan 5 SP “Photon Dust/Diffused Blue,” which will be a women's exclusive release.

Official images for the AJ 5 SP “Black/Burgundy Crush” were recently released. The uppers of the shoe are made of buttery black suede and feature the retailer's trademark maroon accents on the Jumpman emblems on the tongue and the midsole spikes. To give an aged appearance, lace toggles, quarter panels, and netted throats are all fashioned with a yellow hue.

Sneakerheads, however, do not seem impressed with this colorway:

Fans reject the upcoming A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 SP "Black” sneakers

A Ma Maniére and Jordan have formed a collaborative relationship that goes beyond just creating stylish sneakers. A Ma Maniére has been using this partnership as a platform to bring attention to issues pertaining to social justice and highlight Black culture and communities. Through their collaborations, they aim to tell stories and amplify impactful narratives.

A Ma Maniére has released several highly sought-after collaborations with the Jordan brand so far, such as the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 12, which showcase their commitment to timeless luxury and pushing boundaries.

In 2023, these two brands are once again joining forces to launch two versions of the Air Jordan 5 SP sneakers, and the official information regarding the Black has already been disclosed by the two labels.

However, after observing the comments on the social media platforms it can be said that fans are not quite happy with the “Black/Burgundy Crush” sneaker.

As the official image of the pair surfaced on the internet, fans simply rejected it by saying that it lacks creativity and innovation. Some also pointed out that the new version looks like Gore Tex 5s, while others said that PSG Jordan 5 is better than this version.

Here are some fan comments under @sneakernews' Instagram post about the shoe.

The “Black/Burgundy Crush” iteration of the Air Jordan 5 SP sneakers will hit the market on November 22, with a price tag of $225.

