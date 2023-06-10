Sneakerheads troll the Sesame Street x Vans sneaker collection: "What grown man is going to wear this?"

Vans and Sesame Street have collaborated on a family-exclusive collection that features a wide range of Vans sneakers and T-shirts. The collection is currently live on Vans' official site. The price range for the collection starts from $15 and goes up to $120. This collection is a nod to the iconic American educational series for children, Sesame Street, which first aired in 1969.

journeys @journeys



#vans NEW ON THE BLOCK: Vans x Sesame Street! made for the entire neighborhood, Vans x Sesame Street honors the iconic show across a collection built for the entire family. available now in-store and online at Journeys. #vans xsesamestreet #journeysGRWM NEW ON THE BLOCK: Vans x Sesame Street! made for the entire neighborhood, Vans x Sesame Street honors the iconic show across a collection built for the entire family. available now in-store and online at Journeys. 💛💚❤️💙#vans #vansxsesamestreet #journeysGRWM https://t.co/u7erOMP1Y0

The iconic kid's TV series is watched by almost half of all American preschool-age children. The new Sesame Street x Vans sneaker collection features colorful animations from this TV series. Even though the collection is very family-exclusive, netizens believe that sneakers look very childish and are not a good fit for adults. The new Vans sneaker collection features sneakers models like Vans Authentic, Old Skool, and Sk8-Hi Zip, which are highly coveted by fans.

Fans troll Sesame Street x Vans sneaker collection (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Fans criticize the Sesame Street x Vans sneaker collection for being too childish

Sesame Street and Vans have collaborated to create a collection that is not only imaginative but also diverse, adding a variety of fresh hues and patterns to some of the brand's most recognizable trademarks. The charming characters from the series, including Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Ernie, feature in the pack's numerous designs.

Lizzie Armanto, a partner with the Vans team, will also take part in the collaboration. Her iconic sneaker, The Lizzie, has been embellished with fuzzy laces and subtle embroidery that features some of the most prominent characters from the program. All the Vans sneakers that are featured in the collection are popular in the sneaker community. However, this time fans are not very excited about the release of the new collection.

Even though the collection is meant for the whole family, sneakerheads believe these shoes are meant for children. Sesame Street was indeed a children's show and the theme for the collection reflects the same.

Several netizens took to the comments section of @nicekicks' Instagram post about the collection to share their thoughts about the same. Some believed that adults who chose to wear these sneakers deserve to be trolled by their friends, while others mentioned they would "pass" on the collection.

Fans troll new sneaker collection (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Fans troll new sneaker collection (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Fans troll new sneaker collection (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

The collection is currently live on Vans' official site and interested individuals can get their hands on the much-talked-about products immediately.

Poll : 0 votes