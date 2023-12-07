“So we are boycotting?”: BTS’ Artist-made Collection merchandise announcement leaves the internet divided

On December 6, 2023, BTS thrilled their fans with the revelation of the Artist-made Collection by the group members. HYBE, the entertainment company behind BTS, officially teased this news through social media and Weverse. In addition to the teaser, the release schedule for the collection was also unveiled.

The inaugural edition of this campaign took place in January 2022, and all the products swiftly sold out within a few minutes at the time. Although HYBE acknowledged the rapid sell-out of merchandise, it had previously assured fans that the items would become available again after a few days. Regrettably, these assurances were not upheld, leaving fans disheartened.

Consequently, this year, fans approached the announcement with a more cautious stance. As a result, despite excitement running high, a significant part of the fandom have chosen to boycott the purchase of these products.

Newly-announced BTS merchandise leaves fans divided

In 2022, as soon as the online shop opened, fans had quickly placed orders, leading to a rapid sell-out within a few minutes. However, what disappointed many was BigHit's promise to restock items, which never materialized. Consequently, this year, numerous fans united, urging each other to boycott buying products from HYBE's website.

Adding to the complexity of emotions, the announcement about RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin's merchandise came only a day after their last Weverse live before enlisting. Fans found themselves overwhelmed with emotions, noting that the merchandise news was released just 12 hours after the live, leading to speculation about intentional timing.

Some fans even claimed that the prices of the products were increased, capitalizing on the emotional state of fans who were already sentimental about the members leaving.

The internet was thus left divided over this otherwise exciting announcement, prompting a lot of speculations and reactions:

Many fans speculated that the company intentionally doesn't produce these products in large quantities initially, given the rapid sell-out. While it's acknowledged that the group's impact is immense, fans expressed the opinion that if BigHit is aware of BTS' popularity, they should produce more items than they currently do or did in the previous year.

From the fans' perspective, this apparent lack of consideration for the demand is viewed as negligence, purely for the sake of business. Despite the disappointment, fans did express appreciation for the products thoughtfully created by their beloved members.

BTS members and the merch items they have produced

Specific product names from some of members were released:

Jin- GOOD DAY / BAD DAY PAJAMA, GOOD DAY / BAD DAY PILLOW

J-hope- HOPE POT SET, SIDE BY SIDE MINI BAG

Jimin- WITH YOU HOODY, RED CARVING EARRING

V- BROOCH SET, MUTE BOSTON BAG

Jungkook - ARMYST ZIP-UP HOODY, MIKROKOSMOS MOOD LAMP

RM - BUNGEO-PPANG WIND CHIME, ARMY JOGGER PANTS

Suga - GUITAR PICK NECKLACE, BLACK NOTE & COVER SET

All these items are currently available for pre-order at the Weverse store.