"So clownish and pathetic": Ultra Right beer commercial comes under fire online 

In April, CEO Seth Weathers of a pro-Republican company named Freedom Speaks Up launched Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer. It was a direct response to Bud Light’s controversial commercial campaign surrounding trans woman Dylan Mulvaney. In fact, the new beer brand’s tagline is “100% woke-free American beer.”

SETH WEATHERS @sethweathers America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use.



On Wednesday, July 12, Ultra Right Beer released a new advertisement in the form of a rebellious, cinematic parody. It is based on the 1970s comedy Smokey and the Bandit, a hit film featuring Burt Reynolds, who is a race car driver transporting an illegal shipment of beer across state lines. The spin-off commercial of Ultra Right Beer shows its CEO Seth Weathers opening with the words:

“This is an unlikely story of a fed-up American who had enough of the woke beer companies and decided to do something about it.”

The conservative, woke-free beer brand’s ad, however, fetched hilarious reactions from netizens. One user even commented under @FoxNews’ Instagram post sharing the news of the ad:

“It’s beer, it’s not that serious.”: Ultra Right Beer’s movie-themed ad faces online backlash

Ultra Right Beer’s latest movie-themed ad begins with CEO Seth Weathers walking towards a vintage car with a number plate having the words “Ultra RIGHT” written on it, and a tiny American flag in the backdrop.

He is seen quickly changing into a traditional attire of faded blue jeans, a red shirt, and a khaki cowboy hat while saying the words:

“Yep, that’s me, conservative dad. You’re probably wondering how I got here. It’s been a wild ride, but I’m just getting started.”

He further adds how he is on a mission and won’t stop unless “all Americans have 100% woke-free American beer company they can be proud of again.”

The commercial continues with Seth saying how Ultra Right will face obstacles along the way, but nothing and nobody can stop it, “not even a woke beer smokey.”

Then Seth Weathers is replaced by a sheriff saying he is on a high-speed pursuit in his police vehicle and is on the lookout for the conservative dad “with a load of Ultra Right Beer.”

A few seconds later, Weathers is seen hopping into his car and driving away, only to stop another few moments later to say:

“Hey, conservative dad here. Jump in, we are gonna go for a ride. I have got a woke beer smokey on my tail.”

Funnily, the sheriff and Seth meet at a burger joint, where the latter asks why the sheriff is in such a hurry, to which the sheriff replies that he is chasing the conservative dad who destroyed the reputation of one of America’s woke beer brands.

Weathers, without disclosing his identity, wishes the sheriff good luck on his way.

Later, the CEO is seen back in his car, riding for a few miles, only to come to a halt and meet a little boy who appears to be his son.

He then says that his mission is not only to gift the country a 100% woke-free alternative beverage but also to donate a portion of its funds to the 1776 Project.

It is a PAC that is responsible for electing school board members across the USA and aims to “reform our public education system by promoting patriotism and pride in American history.”

Seth also adds in the commercial how he hopes that the company’s contributions will help “overthrow the blue-haired woke school board members and replace them with normal people like us.”

The ad finally wraps up with Seth stating:

“Never underestimate conservative dads on a mission.”

The 2 minutes 2-second-long ad of Ultra Right earned wild reactions online. Here are a few:

For those unaware, amidst the Bud Light boycott in April, Ultra Right Beer launched and earned immediate success. In fact, in less than a fortnight, the company surpassed 1 million dollars in sales, gaining over 10,000 customers and selling 20,000 six-packs a day at 19.99 dollars. Its business has only gone up with time.

Meanwhile, Bud Light no longer continues to be among the top 10 American beer brands, with it's sales still plummeting. It got involved in a controversy when, as part of its March Madness commercial campaign, it featured a trans-TikTok influencer named Dylan Mulvaney celebrating her personal milestone of coming out of the closet and the success of her TikTok series, 365 Days of Girlhood.

