On April 21, during NMIXX's fans-signing event, a fansite captured one of the members, Sullyoon, who broke down in tears following a conversation with a fan. People soon realized that the fan complained to the idol for not looking at their fansite camera and not making direct eye contact with the camera. Following this, the idol tried to explain her situation to the fan.

sullyoon pics @sullyoonpics



nightfalls was complaining to her asking why she doesn’t look at their direction/camera and sullyoon had to clarify herself... she got upset and cried



fansite nightfalls made sullyoon cry at the soundwave fansignnightfalls was complaining to her asking why she doesn’t look at their direction/camera and sullyoon had to clarify herself... she got upset and criedplease unfollow @NIGHTFALLS0126 fansite nightfalls made sullyoon cry at the soundwave fansignnightfalls was complaining to her asking why she doesn’t look at their direction/camera and sullyoon had to clarify herself... she got upset and criedplease unfollow @NIGHTFALLS0126 https://t.co/4zSZc8sjoT

After the fan left, Sullyoon looked visibly upset. Although she tried to recover from the interaction, when the next person in line sat down to have a chat with her, the idol soon broke down. Many could see her crying, clearly hurt by the words expressed by the fansite master.

Moreover, once the issue reached the internet, fans were extremely angered and frustrated by the incident.

nis 🪴 ; enha dark blood 🌕 @miejjongreng to the fansite who thought you were so entitled and all that and made sullyoon cry, sila pergi mampus to the fansite who thought you were so entitled and all that and made sullyoon cry, sila pergi mampus

Fans flood Twitter expressing their anger towards the fansite master who made NMIXX's Sullyoon cry

When a fansite posted the video on Twitter, showcasing NMIXX's Sullyoon crying at the event, it concerned a large number of netizens who came across the video. The video was taken by a fan sitting in the front row of the fan-signing event, and through the conversation between the fan and the idol, the person who took the video was able to register what they talked about.

According to the person, the fansite master asked the idol to explain why she wasn't looking at their camera. The video revealed how the idol was trying to explain her circumstances, and after about a minute or so, the fan had to leave since their time limit was over. As soon as the fan left, Sullyoon looked visibly sad, which was already starting to concern the fans present there.

As the next fan in line sat down for their turn with the idol, Sullyoon was seen trying her best to maintain her composure. Though she tried not to cry during most of her conversations with the second fan, midway through their interaction, the idol burst into tears. Fans were both upset and angered to see her cry and felt that it was quite rude of the fansite master to ask such an intimidating question.

jamie ama o binho 🪐 @wjecloud When I catch the man that made Sullyoon cry at the fansign because she didn’t look at his camera When I catch the man that made Sullyoon cry at the fansign because she didn’t look at his camera https://t.co/80NEIzy0Hb

b.🩵🐳 @MlXXCHIEF sullyoon is such a sweetheart. how can someone make her cry like this sullyoon is such a sweetheart. how can someone make her cry like this 😭😭😭

idk how 2 make eggs 🍳 @_hwazalea that man who made sullyoon cry better count his days cause they are numbered that man who made sullyoon cry better count his days cause they are numbered

FYXEN? ✢ @tyuncadet good morning to everyone except that horrible man that made Sullyoon cry I'm actually so upset good morning to everyone except that horrible man that made Sullyoon cry I'm actually so upset

Following the incident, fans flooded Twitter expressing their reactions and opinions on the issue. The majority of netizens agreed that it was an unnecessary question and the fansite master's tone and manner of speaking were definitely not appreciated by people.

Soon after, fans tracked down the Twitter handle of the fansite master and have been fixated on reporting the account as a consequence of their actions.

#1 kitty lixie enthusiast semi ia @kitty__lixie any nswers who follow me i recommend yall block this fansite they made sullyoon cry during a fansign any nswers who follow me i recommend yall block this fansite they made sullyoon cry during a fansign https://t.co/d8g6aoke3U

mt sabeb after dm @pacemakerstay I won't forgive him for making Sullyoon cry. Jype please act I won't forgive him for making Sullyoon cry. Jype please act

kat ♡ jay; saw enha 4 times @jjongseongz just saw the video of that fansite making sullyoon cry bc she didn’t look at his camera? u people are insane just saw the video of that fansite making sullyoon cry bc she didn’t look at his camera? u people are insane

Tina @tinakim97 The fansite who made Sullyoon cry, I hope that ppl unfollow him cuz she's human and she's allowed to deny your requests. Fansites have this weird entitlement. They just creep me out sometimes. Most of them are okay though. The fansite who made Sullyoon cry, I hope that ppl unfollow him cuz she's human and she's allowed to deny your requests. Fansites have this weird entitlement. They just creep me out sometimes. Most of them are okay though.

alyssa @woozimylovex to the fansite that made sullyoon cry… y’all better be sleeping with one eye open from here on out to the fansite that made sullyoon cry… y’all better be sleeping with one eye open from here on out

While the fansite did try to make amends by apologizing for their actions through the Twitter handle, fans felt that it wasn't genuine enough since they didn't seem to take accountability for their actions. Following the conflict, the fan has made their account private with all their tweets hidden from the public eye.

As fans continue to address the issue and the weight of the same, since it made NMIXX's Sullyoon cry, they expect either a proper apology from the fansite master or actions from JYP Entertainment to address the issue.

