"So we know that Kevin flew on Spirit Airlines": Unaccompanied child placed on wrong flight sparks hilarious reactions

On December 21, Spirit Airlines put a six-year-old kid, traveling alone, on the wrong flight. The child, whose name has been withheld for privacy reasons, was visiting his grandmother in Fort Myers, Florida from his hometown in Philadelphia.

However, the Spirit Airlines authorities mistakenly put him on a flight to Orlando, Florida. Not only that but the child even landed in Orlando, following which the error was identified and he was handed over to his grandmother, who had to travel more than 160 miles to pick up the kid.

As soon as the news surfaced on the internet, it garnered enough traction, with many having wild reactions to it. In this regard, an X user posted that the incident had weird similarities with the film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

In the holiday-themed movie, the boy protagonist Kevin accidentally boards a flight to New York City, while his family is headed to Miami. The netizen here jokes that the on-screen character too may have flown Spirit Airlines.

“Real life Home Alone”: Spirit Airlines’ error regarding a 6-year-old creates disbelief online

Last Thursday, an unidentified kid was supposed to fly from Philadelphia International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport, Fort Myers. However, Spirit Airlines, on which he was traveling alone, instead flew him to Orlando, Florida.

As per CNN, the six-year-old boy was visiting his grandmother Maria Ramos. However, when he did not land on the designated flight, Ramos got anxious, as per her statement to WINK-TV.

However, soon, she received a call from her grandson and had to drive 160 miles from Fort Myers to Orlando, to pick him up. While Spirit Airlines offered to reimburse them for the drive, the grandmother now demands an explanation as to why the incident even occurred in the first place.

While Spirit Airlines did not address how and why the error happened, their spokesperson Thomas Fletcher told USA Today that they “take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our Guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation.” The airline company has also apologized to the child’s family for the mistake via email and admitted that he was “incorrectly boarded.”

As soon as the piece of news became viral, netizens reacted with disbelief, thus generating hilarious reactions online. Here are some of them from X.

It is noteworthy that apart from issuing an apology and also putting the matter under investigation, Spirit Airlines also assured that the six-year-old was under constant “care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member.”

They also added in their statement to CNN that no sooner did the error was discovered than they took "immediate steps” to reconnect the child to his family and communicate about the error to them.

Meanwhile, as per USA Today reports, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned travelers in November about the holiday season rush and pressure on the airlines, which was further impacted by the fluctuating weather across the country, accompanied by snow and rain.

In the recent past, the airlines has been in the news for causing delays across the USA, citing technical challenges.