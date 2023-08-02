"SO POWERFUL": Loossemble reveals crew profile pictures, sending fans into a frenzy

On August 2, 2023, the newly-formed girl group, Loossemble, unveiled their first profile and individual pictures under the agency CTDENM. The former Loona members, including HyunJin, YeoJin, ViVi, HyeJu, and Go Won joined CTDENM, a new agency, after filing injunctions to suspend their contracts with BlockBerry Creative and winning the lawsuit against them.

As the aforementioned five former members of Loona have embarked on a new venture in their lives, fans are elated about their newfound freedom and hailed them as "powerful."

lar @gothgfhye @Loossemble_twt OH UR SO POWERFUL

"I AM SO INCREDIBLY PROUD OF YOU GUYS": Fans over the moon as Loossemble embark on a new journey

The former Loona members, HyunJin, YeoJin, ViVi, HyeJu, and Go Won, had to fight a long battle against their former agency, BlockBerry Creative, over alleged mistreatment, mismanagement, and abusive contracts. All the members, including the aforementioned five, won their lawsuits to suspend their exclusive contracts with the agency.

The five members are now set to start anew and fans are over the moon with the latest profile pictures for the group Loossemble. They are proud that the members will now be able to sing to their hearts' content and will not have to face abuse and mistreatment.

Fans are also excited about hearing the group's new songs and albums in the upcoming months, and can't wait to see what they have in store for their fans.

alex @cottncandydream @Loossemble_twt MY GIRLS🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 I AM SO INCREDIBLY PROUD OF YOU GUYS AND I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS TEAM, CANNOT WAIT FOR EVERYTHING YOU’RE GOING TO SHOW US, I HOPE YOU HAVE THE BEST OF TIMES IN THIS NEW BEGINNING, LOVE YOU ALL SO SO MUCH

maddie @cosmogny excited to see what’s in store for you girls @Loossemble_twt so gorgeous omg 🥹excited to see what’s in store for you girls

Loossemble released two different sets of group and individual pictures. In the first concept, the five members look stunning in white as they sit side by side. Some are seen wearing light blue pants, while others pose in mini-skirts. HyunJin looks gorgeous in a white shirt and matching skirt, while Go Won complements her look with a white cardigan. ViVi is seen in a sleeveless crop top and a mini-skirt, and HyeJu strikes an intense pose.

YeoJin wears wide formal parallel pants, completing her look with simplicity. The artists for their individual pictures in the same outfits.

Meanwhile, in the second set of pictures, the group is seen in black outfits, showcasing their beauty at its finest. Each member is seen in a very different style of attire.

Needless to say, fans are already hyped about the upcoming concepts and songs that Loossemble will release in the coming months.

The group is confirmed to hold its US debut ceremony, but the agency is yet to give fans information about the date of the same. Fans are speculating whether it will be a concert or a fan meeting, as no information about the ceremony has been announced yet.