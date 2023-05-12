"So predictable": Why are Next Level Chef fans disappointed with Chris making the Top 3 on season finale?

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 aired its season finale episode on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the Top 5 contestants battling it out and competing against each other for one final time. They delivered their best culinary skills to impress mentors and eventually earn the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $250,000.

The season finale episode of Next Level Chef saw the mentors choose chefs Pilar, Tucker and Chris to battle it out in the finale. Nuri and Omi were eliminated ahead of the same and lost out on the chance to win the competition. Fans felt that the mentors choosing Chris was intentional as they wanted one chef from each mentors' team to take a spot in the finale. One tweeted:

♈️ee 🪭 @__iheart_vee



Let’s go Pilar!



#NextLevelChef So did we really need someone from each team to make the finale? These shows are all starting to become so predictable.Let’s go Pilar! So did we really need someone from each team to make the finale? These shows are all starting to become so predictable. Let’s go Pilar! #NextLevelChef

Top 3 chefs are chosen to battle in the Next Level Chef finale

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the contestants getting ready to cook their best for one last shot at winning the competition. However, they had to go through a series of challenges before they could make it to the end. The Top 5 contestants - Tucker, Pilar, Nuri, Chris, and Omi - geared up to give it their all and prove themselves worthy of the title and the cash prize.

For their first Next Level Chef challenge, the five contestants had to display their talent in food fusion. They had to choose two boxes with a state and its local traditional ingredients. The finalists had to combine the two boxes and make an outstanding dish using their creativity to impress their mentors.

As per last week's performance, Tucker was crowned the winner of the challenge. Hence, she earned the chance to cook on the top floor of the kitchen and was the only chef to take the top spot for the first round of the finale. Meanwhile, Chris and Nuri took the middle floor, and Omi and Pilar, who were in the bottom last week, had to cook in the basement.

The Next Level Chef contestants made their choices and began cooking. While it was a smooth confident cook for some, it was a struggle for the others. However, each chef promised to cook their best, and in the words of chef Gordon Ramsay, delivered. The mentors applauded the five dishes.

The mentors then tasted the dishes and provided both feedback and critique to the contestants. They then deliberated in one of the strongest arguments between them this season about who will be making it to the grand finale of the competition. The mentors were to choose two top dishes making their way straight to the finale.

The rest of the three Next Level Chef contestants had to battle it out to make it to the finale. The mentors advanced Pilar first and then chose Tucker to join her in the grand finale. The two chefs rejoiced in their win and geared up for one final cook to try and earn the coveted title.

HexClad @hexclad Chris making his way into the finals after all #nextlevelchef Chris making his way into the finals after all #nextlevelchef https://t.co/WDjP2jLfQw

The rest of the three contestants - Nuri, Chris and Omi - had to prove themselves in the next 30 minutes to create an incredible dish and earn their spot as the third chef to make it to the finale. While each of them gave their best, Chris' risking making a gnocchi in half an hour paid off. He was given the win and earned the third spot in making the finale.

Nuri and Omi were the last two chefs eliminated ahead of the final round.

Fans shocked at Chris making it to the Next Level Chef finale

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the mentors' decision. Some were shocked and others felt that it was rigged. Viewers noted that each mentor wanted to have one of their team members in the final. While Tucker was from team Ramsay, and Pilar was from Team Arrington, the mentors chose Chris from Team Richard to go forward.

Check out what they have to say.

KDub @nikkismallz_ #NextLevelChef That ain’t right. They just want representation from all chefs That ain’t right. They just want representation from all chefs 🌚 #NextLevelChef

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18



Not gonna spew conspiracy theories but not surprised each chef still has someone in the finale. Not surprised Chris went through, all the chefs ended up having people in the finale.Not gonna spew conspiracy theories but not surprised each chef still has someone in the finale. #NextLevelChef Not surprised Chris went through, all the chefs ended up having people in the finale. Not gonna spew conspiracy theories but not surprised each chef still has someone in the finale. #NextLevelChef

Monique @calhoun_monique Chris going into the final instead of Nuri or Omi. #NextLevelChef Chris going into the final instead of Nuri or Omi. #NextLevelChef https://t.co/06OFc0dm23

Sand Hanitizer 🇧🇧 @Kam_i_Lah So the producers just wanted someone from each of the mentors represented I guess.... #nextlevelchef So the producers just wanted someone from each of the mentors represented I guess.... #nextlevelchef

bbyyyalana🥀 @Alana28191162 Why do I feel like it was set up for that a member from each team would make it to the finale even if their dish was bad #NextLevelChef Why do I feel like it was set up for that a member from each team would make it to the finale even if their dish was bad #NextLevelChef https://t.co/SLYdgCM2xl

Other fans were disappointed at their favorites - Nuri and Omi's elimination.

Panda @PandaVike22



You two were AMAZING. I hope you’re both still doing great things



#NextLevelChef Dear Omi & Nuri:You two were AMAZING. I hope you’re both still doing great things Dear Omi & Nuri:You two were AMAZING. I hope you’re both still doing great things 💜#NextLevelChef

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been a exiciting watch so far. The Top 3 contestants have only one more cook to go before the winner is crowned. They will put their best foot forward and give it their all for one last time to take home the title and the cash prize. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Next Level Chef aired every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes