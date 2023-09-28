“So proud of my kings”: Fans are delighted as BTS ties with Maroon 5 to have the most songs that surpassed 400 million streams each on Spotify

Now, BTS has tied with the worldwide popular band Maroon 5 for having the most number of songs on Spotify to surpass 400 million streams each. BTS crossed this major threshold on September 28, 2023, becoming the first K-Pop act and Korean act to do so.

Additionally, Filter by Jimin from the group's album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 became the 16th song by the group to surpass 400 million streams on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

The global phenomenon BTS has an impressive discography with the versatility of rock punk, slow pop, and jazz. Their other songs that have crossed the 400 million streams club are Dynamite, which has over 1.6 billion streams, while Butter and Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) have over 1.14 billion and 1.066 billion streams.

While FAKE LOVE has 690 million streams, Life Goes On has 634 million streams, and Permission to Dance has over 608 million streams. Additionally, DNA has 579 million streams, while Blood Sweat & Tears and Euphoria have 507 million streams each. Furthermore, Spring Day, IDOL, Black Swan, ON, and Filter have more than 400 million streams each.

The 15th and 16th songs on the list are two collaboration-based songs, My Universe, which has over 1.063 billion streams, and Left and Right (feat. Jungkook of BTS), which has over 784 million streams on Spotify.

Fans congratulate BTS and are enthralled by the group's consistent victories

The iconic Hollywood boy group Maroon 5 has its own noteworthy list of songs that have over 400 million streams each on Spotify. A billion stream members are Memories, Sugar, Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B), Payphone, Maps, She Will Be Love - Radio Mix, Moves Like Jaggers, Animals, and What Lovers Do (feat. SZA).

Additionally, songs such as Don’t Wanna Know (feat. Kendrick Lamar), This Love, One More Night (feat. Meghan Thee Stallion), Cold (feat. Future), Sunday Morning, and Wait have all surpassed 400 million Spotify streams each.

The ARMY is over the moon as the worldwide famous K-Pop boy group achieved this milestone and flooded social media with praise for Bangtan Sonyeondan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, BTS members Jin, J-hope, and SUGA are actively serving in the South Korean military as per their mandatory conscription. Additionally, HYBE Labels has officially announced that Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook will announce their enlistment dates by the end of 2023.

The seven-member group intends to come back from their respective military duties and resume group activities by the end of 2025. Currently, each member is pursuing solo activities before they enlist in the military. Furthermore, the group has also renewed its group contract with BigHit Music (under HYBE) for the second time on September 20, 2023.