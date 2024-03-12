"So unprofessional and angry all the time": Viral video of Nicki Minaj yelling at her hairstylist backstage sparks outrage 

Nicki Minaj is now trending after TMZ obtained footage that showed the singer allegedly confronting one of her team members during her March 10 show in Seattle. In the video, the musician appeared visibly upset and appeared to be shouting at one of her hairstylists.

Her fans were disappointed by the interaction and took to the internet to express the same.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the incident happened when a woman attempted to help Nicki Minaj with her hair. However, the rapper looked visibly frustrated and reportedly began shouting at the stylist.

The Barbie World crooner allegedly seemed to be telling her team member to go away as she prepared to take the stage to perform her verse from her hit track, Monster.

The footage that went viral was a mere 32 seconds long, but has already garnered millions of views. It is worth noting that the exact words exchanged between Minaj and her hairstylist remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

Internet users put Nicki Minaj on blast after concert video goes viral

Netizens took to X to put the 41-year-old singer on blast. Many found her behavior disrespectful and slammed her online relentlessly.

Nicki Minaj had not addressed the footage at the time of writing this article.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper faced numerous other difficulties during her Seattle performance, including issues with wardrobe change. Many now await the Pink Friday Girls singer to acknowledge the happenings at the recent Seattle concert.

Nicki Minaj got visibly upset with fans during a recent Vegas concert

The confrontation comes after Minaj had a tense encounter with one of her fans. The former took to Instagram to share a moment from her recent Vegas Pink Friday 2 show.

As she was performing her song, The Night is Still Young, she offered her microphone to her fan in the front row. However, the fan could not speak up due to nervousness.

Nicki Minaj then proceeded to aggressively snatch back the mic as she looked visibly annoyed. The crowd in the background could be seen laughing at the interaction. According to The News, the fan in question took to TikTok to defend herself.

Patrice, who is also known as @Nsvtravelagent on the video-sharing platform, claimed that she had forgotten the lyrics. She also said:

“I was right there, front and center, okay? Nicki was disappointed, but listen, I’m sorry Nicki but I was just singing along.”

Minaj has also been in the news owing to her feud with fellow singer Megan Thee Stallion. The pair got into a heated fight online after the latter seemingly dissed the former in her track, Hiss. The same led to Minaj releasing her own “diss track,” titled Big Foot.