“So unserious”: Fans react hilariously to Kim Tae-hyung's Instagram update asking to call JYP his uncle

On November 2, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of Bang Si-hyuk and JYP (Park Jin-young). He captioned the story:

"From now on, you will be my uncle... are you?? (to jyp)"

It had been previously reported that both Bang Si-hyuk and JYP would be appearing on the South Korean variety show You Quiz on the Block in November. The picture the Love Me Again singer shared is from the aforementioned show, from one of its episodes that has already aired in South Korea.

Fans love the friendship that Bang Si-hyuk and JYP share and they took to social media to humorously express their approval of Kim Tae-hyung's support for their relationship.

Expand Tweet

"Tae's so funny": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's Instagram story

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As Kim Tae-hyung posted the story on his Instagram account, fans were eager to understand the context of V's story. One social media user, who had been watching the show (currently available in Korean language), explained what the duo discussed on the variety show. The user, VTeamBase, stated:

"Context: In the episode, JYP talked about his encounter with BTS at an awards show."

The user added:

"There was a time when only BTS attended an awards ceremony without Sihyuk. At that time, it was like children who came alone without their father. To me, they are my brother's sons. I felt like they were my nephews, so I went and said hello first."

Fans are well aware of the strong friendship between Bang Si-hyuk and JYP, as the duo started their careers in the K-pop industry together. Bang PD (Bang Si-hyuk) initially worked for JYP Entertainment before creating his own agency, Bighit Entertainment. The two have consistently supported each other's endeavors, doing work that has been appreciated globally.

After learning the reason why Kim Tae-hyung intended to call Jin-young his uncle, fans flocked over to social media and reacted to V's humor. They expressed their anticipation of watching the two in real life, referring to them as uncle and nephew.

Check out how fans reacted to Kim Tae-hyung calling JYP his uncle in his latest Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the meantime, Bang Si-hyuk also shared an Instagram video reel with JYP, walking in an open setting and giggling, indicating that they were having a good time.

Kim Tae-hyung recently bacame the fourth most-streamed K-pop act worldwide in October 2023.