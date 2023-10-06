"Some people clearly lack human decency": Fans enraged following the alleged harassment of NCT's Jaemin at the Gimpo Airport

NCT's Jaemin and the other DREAM members were photographed at the Gimpo Airport in Korea on October 5. They were spotted after finishing off their performances at the music event Inkigayo Live in Tokoyo, which was held during October 3 and 4.

While fans happily welcomed the members on their return to Korea after showcasing memorable and show-stopping performances at the music festival, their delight was cut short due to the alleged harassment and invasion of privacy that Jaemin faced with the mob gathered at the airport.

While there has been much criticism around fans showing up at airports during the NCT members' schedules, these incidents have only become more frequent and dangerous as a result. Netizens were once again enraged by a fan's behavior toward the idol, where someone was seen to be pulling his bag. As soon as the video showing the same landed on the internet, fans were infuriated and called out obsessive fans and their unruly behavior.

Netizens enraged at a fan's unruly behavior towards NCT's Jaemin at the Gimpo Airport

NCT DREAM performed a number of fan-favorite songs such as Dive Into You, ISTJ, Glitch Mode, etc. at the music festival, Inkigayo Live in Tokyo.

After a wonderful performance that left the audience excited, the members were seen returning to Korea at the Gimpo Airport. However, netizens were immediately disappointed and upset to see the uncontrollable mob that gathered to see NCT DREAM's return.

From the many fan-taken videos that surfaced on the internet, netizens could judge that the crowd was too big and could not have been controlled by a small number of security personnel. While the situation at the airport was already upsetting enough, netizens were further shocked and enraged to notice that someone allegedly harassed Jaemin by pulling his bag.

While netizens have already been condemning the people who create a mob at airports for their breach of privacy of the K-pop idols, fans thought that the recent incident with Jaemin pushed their patience.

Many expressed that it was common sense to respect someone's privacy and given that incidents such as these can greatly affect the idols' mental and physical health, fans have not been easy about the recently surfaced behavior.

Fans were all the more angry about the situation since Jaemin himself has talked about the deteriorating culture and decorum in airports every time K-pop idols travel for schedules.

Back in December 2022, when NCT DREAM returned to Korea after wrapping up their world tour, the members were faced with a huge and dangerous mob. Given the harmful tendencies of the same, Jaemin took to his DearU Bubble to express his discomfort with the airport mobs:

The idol's DearU Bubble Post (Image via X/@dyingoverdream)

"Can we PLEASE be orderly at the airport? I don’t get why it keeps getting worse…(Oh, and if this message doesn’t apply to you, you can skip it.)"

(Translation via Koreaboo)

Given that the idol had to face a breach of privacy and harassment, especially after talking about airport etiquette to his fans multiple times, many NCTzens were saddened and infuriated by the incident.