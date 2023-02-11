On the latest episode of Music Bank that aired on February 10, 2023, NCT Haechan and SEVENTEEN Seungkwan were seen interacting with one another. Both of them were present there as representatives of NCT 127 and BSS along with their group members.

The two groups were on stage awaiting the results of the week's winner, and after NCT 127's Ay-Yo win, Haechan turned to exit the stage, he met Seungkwan. The two interacted with each other and the latter even congratulated and hugged the former.

It is worth noting that Suenkwan has previously mentioned that he and Haechan are friends. However, seeing NCT Haechan and SEVENTEEN Seungkwan together after quite some time had fans incredibly excited. They took to Twitter to express their joy.

Along with Haechan, NCT Doyoung was also seen talking with BooSeokSoon members. Fans claimed that it seemed like their years of praying for a real-life interaction between NCT and SEVENTEEN had finally come true.

Fans swoon over interaction between NCT Haechan and SEVENTEEN Seungkwan

Fans have been curious about the budding friendships between NCT and SEVENTEEN as they have seen several interactions between the two groups. Since they are aware of Seungkwan and Jungwoo, and Johnny and Jun's friendship, all of this has left fans wanting to know more.

They have been especially eyeing interactions between NCT Haechan and SEVENTEEN Seungkwan since they both come from Jeju Province. Additionally, since both of them are great vocalists for their groups, fans have been hoping for a collaboration between them. Seungkwan's confession that he did know Haechan only fueled fans' need for a friendship reveal.

A few months ago, during a SEVENTEEN fan call, Seungkwan was asked if he knew or was friends with NCT Haechan. To which he answered that he did know him but it had been a while since they contacted each other.

When the fan continued their question and asked if the two would ever collab, the idol jokingly said:

"You want us to collab? I think we have to contact SM about it."

: you want us to collab? i think we have to contact sm about it. seungkwan said he knows haechan, but it's been a while since they last contacted each other. op asked if they could collab.: you want us to collab? i think we have to contact sm about it. seungkwan said he knows haechan, but it's been a while since they last contacted each other. op asked if they could collab. 🍊: you want us to collab? i think we have to contact sm about it. https://t.co/E8NcRvCRCj

However, the interaction between NCT Haechan and SEVENTEEN Seungkwan wasn't the only one that took place that night. After NCT 127's win, BSS who were present on the stage started to exit.

As NCT Mark left the stage, all BooSeokSoon members made sure to congratulate him for the win and hugged him while also patting his back.

◡̈ @dprIees oh my goddddd apparently mark was late to the rock paper scissors party bc he was saying hi to each of the bss members oh my goddddd apparently mark was late to the rock paper scissors party bc he was saying hi to each of the bss members https://t.co/Wl4llBJzwg

🌟 @haechvc do this again in the form of a tiktok challenge @NCTsmtown_HAECHAN @pledis_17_SEUNGKWAN do this again in the form of a tiktok challenge @NCTsmtown_HAECHAN @pledis_17_SEUNGKWAN https://t.co/RrDUCQLlAT

The last interaction that fans saw between NCT Haechan and SEVENTEEN Seungkwan was years ago. At the time, it was a formal introduction to each other at the Idol Sports Athletics Championship in 2020. Now fans are happy to get an update on their friendship. With both NCT 127 and SEVENTEEN BSS making simultaneous comebacks, fans hope to see the two coming together to dance to each other's Tik Tok Challenges.

As more friendships are uncovered at these K-pop group gatherings fans can't help but be excited about all their favorite idols coming together. With NCT Haechan and SEVENTEEN Seungkwan interacting again, fans are hoping for a collaboration between the two great vocalists.

