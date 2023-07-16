Song Hye-kyo participates in the 2023 Ice Bucket challenge, donates 10 million KRW to Korea’s first-ever Lou Gehrig Nursing Hospital

The Glory actress Song Hye-kyo recently participated in the 2023 Ice Bucket challenge in South Korea to raise donations for the country’s first-ever Lou Gehrig Nursing Hospital. The veteran actress took to her Instagram account to post the video and nominated three more celebrities. She was nominated by her The Glory co-star Lee Do-hyun.

Song Hye-kyo wrote a short message talking about her support to the people suffering from Lou Gehrig’s Disease. In addition, she reportedly donated 10 million KRW (around 7,878 USD) to the Seungil Hope Foundation. The actress thus became the latest popular face to join the donation challenge and raise awareness about the construction of the Lou Gehrig Nursing Hospital in South Korea.

Song Hye-kyo takes part in the Ice Bucket donation challenge, nominates Han So-hee and others

How I miss mentioning these names in a post (for a good cause) 🩵 Song Hye Kyo accepted the Ice Bucket challenge by Lee Dohyun through donation.

On July 14, 2023, Song Hye-kyo took to her Instagram account to raise knowledge and awareness about South Korea building its first hospital centered around the rare Lou Gehrig’s disease. Lee Do-hyun, who had earlier participated in the Ice Bucket donation challenge, nominated his The Glory co-star.

The 41-year-old actress posted the video with a message on her Instagram stories. As per a fan translation by Twitter user @fairyyeji_, she said:

"Hello I'm song hye kyo I participate in the 2023 Ice Bucket donation challenge after being pointed out by #LeeDoHyun Many people's affectionate interest and support are needed to build Korea's first Lou Gehrig Nursing Hospital.”

The Glory actress added:

“I will also be with you and support you so that each and every person's precious heart can come together and do meaningful things I wish happiness and health for all Lou Gehrig's patients and their families.”

Towards the end of the message, Song Hye-kyo nominated Han So-hee, Kim Min-seok, and Shin Hyun-ji (model). It is worth noting that the actress seemingly nominated these three celebrities from the list of people she is close with.

#SongHyeKyo 's IGS updates regarding the 2023 Ice Bucket Donation Challenge. Kyo donated 10 mil won. The next 3 ppl that she nominated are actress Han So Hee, her bestie model Shin Hyun Ji and her DotS co-star, Kim Min Seok.

The Glory actress was earlier roped in for a thriller series with Han So-hee, which raised anticipation. However, it was later reported that both of them left the show with no reasons being divulged. Despite that, the duo continued to publicly show love on Instagram. On the other hand, Kim Min-seok, or Kim Min-suk, was a co-star of Song Hye-kyo’s in her international hit drama, Descendants of the Sun.

Meanwhile, other Korean celebrities who participated in the Ice Bucket challenge are OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, Sean, Park Bo-gum, and IU.

Lou Gehrig’s Disease is also called Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It is a rare neurological condition that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord. As per the National Institutes of Health website, these nerves are responsible for voluntary muscle movement such as chewing, talking, and walking.

ALS is incurable as of yet, but the discomfort can be reduced with medication and therapy. The disease was named after legendary baseball player Lou Gehrig, who was diagnosed with the neuromuscular illness, then unnamed and now commonly referred to as the Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 1939.