Song Kang’s look for new Under Armour campaign stuns fans: “He is so handsome”

On Tuesday, March 5, GQ Korea's official Instagram account posted several pictures of actor Song Kang, the latest face of the Under Armour SS24 collection. In this campaign, the Korean actor flaunted his style by wearing a full-sleeved tee shirt, jackets, shorts, etc.

During the shoot, Kang talked about his homely workout regime while depicting how he overcame the challenges. The whole campaign, with Kang's 'Understory,' is live on the YouTube channel of GQ Korea magazine. His fans quickly marked him in Under Armour garments and expressed their love through comments. A follower of @GQKorea, @dhyaslestari, commented:

One fan commented on Song's look from the Under Armour SS24 collection (Image via @GQKorea/Instagram)

Fans love Song Kang’s look for new Under Armour campaign

For the Under Armour SS24 collection, the My Demon star was seen in different ensembles, showcasing his diverse fashion preferences. The actor touted the Italian fashion brand Prada and attended the fashion weeks several times. Starting from the leather trench coat to colorful ensembles, the actor never fails to impress his followers.

In this campaign, the brand portrayed a smooth story in which Song started his morning by shutting down the alarm clock. He wore a beige jacket and a black t-shirt underneath, underscoring a muted color palette. Song was seen in a black jogger with white socks in the messed-up room.

Captioning the post, GQ Korea wrote,

"A mindset that is always prepared. Hard work and passion. Building the foundation of my mind that can withstand any trials"

The post further said,

"What efforts does actor Song Kang make to maintain a healthy inside? Captured Song Kang's free and comfortable daily life wearing the Under Armour SS24 collection. And no matter what happens, I've listened to his story, which is based on mentality recently. Check out the full version of Song Kang's 'Understory' on the GQ KOREA YouTube channel right now!"

Apart from this ensemble, the actor was seen in an oversized black tee shirt. The brand's bold fonts and logo exude cool yet minimalistic aesthetics. He paired it with a tan pair of trousers, making the pair coveted.

Fans love Song's look for the new Under Armour campaign (Image via @GQKorea/Instagram)

In this collection, the brand has garnered jackets in black and beige shorts. The HOVR application sneakers were visible in the SS24 collection, seamlessly complementing the muted color palette of the ensembles.