"Sounds like grooming to me": Randy McNally exposed for liking male models Instagram posts in awkward interview 

Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally was exposed for commenting under a LGBTQ model’s raunchy Instagram posts. Addressing the same, the Republican politician’s spokesperson claimed that McNally enjoyed speaking to members of all constituencies. Responding to McNally's actions, one netizen wrote online:

cameron @cambobumbum14 @Timodc @yashar @TheTNHoller So they’ve been messaging for a few years and the guy is 20… sounds like grooming to me @Timodc @yashar @TheTNHoller So they’ve been messaging for a few years and the guy is 20… sounds like grooming to me

Governor Randy McNally commented on 20 year old Franklyn McClur’s racy image on social media. The latter operated on Instagram under the name franklynsuperstar. The Tennessee Holler was the first to speak of the politician’s social media activity, where he called the model by his nickname “Finn.”

In McClur’s post where he was wearing make-up, Randy McNally responded with numerous fire emojis with the comment:

“Way to go Finn!!! You light up the world!!!”

In another comment, the politcian stated- “Great picture, Finn! Best wishes for continued health and happiness.”

In another post where McClur posed in innerwear, showing off his derriere, McNally said that the model could "turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine!"

In another comment, the politician wrote- “Super look Finn.”

In an interview, the model in question revealed that he exchanged private messages with the governor as well. However, he declined to share details.

Governor Randy McNally’s spokesperson responds to Instagram scandal

McNally’s Communications Director Adam Kleinheider said in a statement that the former prefers to speak to people of all political parties. The latter said that the Governor stands by his decision to comment “encouraging things” on Instagram users’ post. Kleinheider said:

“Trying to imply something sinister or inappropriate about a great-grandfather’s use of social media says more about the mind of the left-wing operative making the implication than it does about Randy McNally. As anyone in Tennessee politics knows, Lt. Governor McNally is a prolific social media commenter. He takes great pains to view every post he can and frequently posts encouraging things to many of his followers.”

Kleinheider also said:

“Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not. But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media. He has no intention of stopping.”

In an interview with NewsChannel5, Governor Randy McNally claimed that he experienced a revelation that LGBTQ people are “still individuals and they still have value” which led to him responding to the social media posts. McNally said:

“I try to encourage people with posts, and try to help them if I can.”

McNally also responded to a social media post which he had favorited where the model McClur identified himself as a “HOE” rather than “pros*itute,” who provides s*xual favors in exchange for marijuana. McNally stated that he did not recall “reading the part about the weed.” When asked whether he recognized the word “pros*itute” in the post, McNally stated that he “might have read that.”

Aaron Rupar @atrupar oh my goodness -- this local TV report about Tennessee Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally liking gay posts on Instagram is brutally awkward. You can see the full thing here: youtube.com/watch?v=NlAhZG… oh my goodness -- this local TV report about Tennessee Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally liking gay posts on Instagram is brutally awkward. You can see the full thing here: youtube.com/watch?v=NlAhZG… https://t.co/e3PeKskm97

Earlier this year, McNally was present during the Tennessee Senate, which passed the legislation of banning drag performances in non-age restricted public venues.

He has also publicly spoken out against legislation that has targeted the LGBTQ community like in 2019 where he expressed concern over laws that defied the Supreme Court’s ruling on same s*x marriages.

Poll : 0 votes