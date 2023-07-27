"SPEAK NICELY TO HIM" - NCT's Taeyong stuns fans with his jaw-dropping visuals for tmrw Magazine

On July 27, 2023, the first set of teasers of NCT's Taeyong for tmrw magazine was rolled out, causing quite a loud reaction from the internet.

While the idol had already grazed the covers of two magazines, ARENA HOMME and ELLE Magazine, in the past seven months of 2023, fans are both shocked and delighted to learn that the list continues to expand as he takes over tmrw magazine, his first solo British magazine, for their upcoming issue.

Fans were absolutely in love as soon as the first set of pictures landed on the internet, expressing that they couldn't be happier for Taeyong to finally get recognition for his keen interest in fashion and music.

The pre-orders for the magazine have kicked off as of today, and some fans are speculating that it's already out of stock. Regardless, fans collectively celebrate the idol's growing influence as a soloist around the world.

NCT's Taeyong dishes on a solo tour while effortlessly grazing the upcoming cover of tmrw magazine

From the first look released by tmrw magazine, it was revealed that Taeyong will also be featured as a representative of the luxury fashion brand LOEWE, for which the idol serves as a brand ambassador.

The idol grazed the cover of tmrw magazine in a long brown coat, matching jeans, and a white tank top inside. The whole look was completed with a heavy choker and other silver jewelry, showcasing Taeyong's trademark.

While the entire magazine represents the idol's life as a soloist, where he dishes about his newly embarked career route, a few words from the same were shared by tmrw magazine along with the release of the first-look images. The caption for the Instagram post that both NCT's Taeyong and tmrw magazine read:

Wow, wow, wow. We got the bounce as TAEYONG covers #47. “My next goal is my solo tour, so I want my solo tour! ‘Cause if I have a solo tour, I’m able to show a lot of things by myself, you know? Like my performances, and other things like that. I already have a lot of ideas, and [just thinking about it] I’m really excited.”

Hearing the news about a possible solo tour from NCT's Taeyong in the near future has naturally excited a lot of fans, and they collectively hope that it comes to fruition.

A day before the release of his tmrw magazine teasers, NCT's Taeyong took to his Bubble to spoil the upcoming news to fans. He cheered up his fans and asked them to be awake during its release since he wanted to see their live reactions on the internet.

Good morning !!! Actually, this morning's news is I have shot with tmrw magazine!! And, it's our first British magazine, right? Let's cheer up together this morning too. Let's cheer up!

While NCT's Taeyong has already been stacking up his features on magazine covers, it also seems to not be stopping anytime soon. Along with the upcoming tmrw magazine, the idol is also expected to pop up in the July issue of Madame Figaro for its Chinese edition on July 29, 12:07 PM.

As the idol's exposure and influence continue to grow around the world, fans couldn't be happier about the same.