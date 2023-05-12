"Spoilt and indulged children": Transgender Starbucks barista gets fired as video of scuffle with customer leaves netizens outraged

A Starbucks coffee shop in the United Kingdom recently fired a transgender barista after a verbal brawl broke out between them and a customer. The barista called the customer “transphobic” and asked her to get out. The incident took place on April 30, 2023, at a branch of the coffeehouse company in Southampton, Hampshire.

The scuffle was being filmed by a man from outside the cafe and it was shared on Twitter by controversial British internet personality Oli London on May 8, 2023. It is worth noting that London misgendered the barista, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

In the video, the customer could be heard telling the barista that they were rude and asked them not to call her transphobic. However, the employee kept accusing the woman of misgendering them. They also allegedly physically assaulted the man who was filming the video.

The video sparked outrage among netizens who did not endorse the behavior of the employee. One user Emma Rock compared the barista to "spoilt and indulged children."

Internet reacts to the scuffle between transgender Starbucks barista and customer

The short clip that Oli London uploaded on Twitter did not capture the brawl from the beginning. However, according to a recent report by The Telegraph, the woman, identified as 55-year-old Vanessa Thomas, discussed the incident with Mail Online. She reportedly told the publication that the scuffle began after she objected to the cafe's policy of card-only payments because she wanted to use cash.

The issue escalated when she misgendered another non-binary employee and called them a lady. That was when the store's manager jumped in and the argument began. While the initial part of the argument cannot be heard, the video does capture the barista telling Thomas that she was misgendering them as they say:

“You’re being transphobic, Karen. Now get out.”

However, even after the customer asked the employee to stop calling her transphobic, the latter did not listen and clapped in her face. They demanded that she gets out of the store and also accused her of trespassing. The woman was also heard asking for a refund.

When the barista spotted the man who was filming the heated exchange, they charged at him demanding the man to give up his phone.

Netizens condemned the behavior of the Starbucks barista. While some criticized and insult the entire trans community, others pointed out that the employee's behavior was unacceptable regardless of their gender.

Some people took it a little far by saying that they do not wish to engage with a business that hires trans people. They even wrote that it was time to boycott Starbucks.

Starbucks says it has "no tolerance" for such behavior

As mentioned earlier, the barista referred to Vanessa as "Karen" and even lunged at her partner, Mark Andrews. The couple claimed that the scuffle was sparked when Miss Thomas addressed another staff member as a “lady”, who identified as non-binary.

In her conversation with Mail Online, Vanessa said that the trans barista, who was apparently the manager of the store jumped in after Vanessa said:

“I’m not talking to you, I’m talking to the lady behind the counter.”

She claimed that after she called the other staff member “lady”, the trans manager went "ballistic" at her and came around from behind the counter to confront her.

She went on to say that she did not receive an apology from the company regarding the incident and claimed that she was not transphobic. Her partner, Mark Andrews said that he was scared after watching the altercation.

Vanessa Thomas has said that the incident was “so much worse” than what was caught on the phone of a man filming.



Hampshire police reportedly were investigating an allegation of assault regarding the Starbucks incident. A spokesman for Hampshire Police told The Telegraph that they received a report of an assault at the cafe in Southampton’s Beresford House, Town Quay. The trans barista, who has not yet been identified, was sacked by the store’s licensee.

Starbucks confirmed on Monday, May 7, 2023, that the barista had been sacked. A spokesperson said in the Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News:

“The licensee has confirmed that the partner (employee) no longer works at the company. Starbucks has no tolerance for behavior of this kind and we are very sorry for the experience that this customer had.”

In 2020, the coffeehouse company created a fundraiser campaign and raised £100,000 for Mermaids, the controversial child trans charity. However, a series of safeguarding concerns were revealed by The Telegraph, after which the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the matter.

