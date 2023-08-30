“Stand for what you believe in”: Netizens extend support to viral fan whom Adele defended during Las Vegas residency

Adele recently halted one of her shows to defend a fan who was being reprimanded by attendees in the audience and the security for standing up during her set. On August 26, 2023, the star was performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, when she decided to speak up for a fan named Juan Pablo Lastra, as per Sky News.

A woman in the audience reportedly asked Lastra to sit down before two security guards approached him for the same issue. Adele then stopped midway through her performance of Water Under The Bridge and told the guards to "leave him alone."

Videos of the incident soon went viral on social media and fans not only hailed the singer for standing up for what she believes in, but also said that the fan was right in standing up during the concert.

Both Adele and the fan she halted her Las Vegas residency for have garnered support online

While Adele was performing for her Las Vegas residency this Sunday, a fan was asked to sit down since he stood up as he was watching the artist perform. The man had a selfie stick with him which recorded the entire incident.

It began with a lady coming up to him. As per Out News, while referring to all the fans who were sitting in their assigned seats behind him, she claimed:

"Look behind you, everybody's upset."

The fan and his friend, who was standing beside him, both plopped down.

Sky News reported that when Adele started leading up to her next song, she said, "You can stand up now darling," prompting many to stand. However, a man in a suit approached Juan and told him to stop filming and even to stop singing.

Pablo then replied by saying:

"I'll stay calm. I'll stay calm."

His friend asked the man in the suit (one of the security guards):

"We can sing though, right?"

At this point, Adele, who was monitoring the whole situation from the stage, stopped singing Water Under The Bridge as security guards approached the fan. She inquired about the situation.

"What is going on with that young fan there who's being bothered so much since I've been on for standing up?" she asked.

The singer then told the security guards to "leave him alone."

She also addressed the visibly shaken fan, assuring him:

"They won't bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show."

Pablo appeared enthusiastic and surprised because of the sudden interaction with the artist and shouted grateful praises at the artist. Simultaneously, a security guard told the fan:

"You don't have to sit down, you're fine, stay right here."

The Hello singer then apologized to her fans for stopping the show abruptly, saying:

"Sorry guys, he's been bothered the whole show by security about people sitting behind him, he's here to have fun, all of you are here to have fun."

Juan Pablo appeared to have reconciled with the security guard as he took a picture with him. As reported by various media outlets, Pablo said the guard "wasn't even all that confrontational." He explained that the guard was just trying to get him to calm down a bit.

After the video was uploaded online via Pablo's TikTok account, it started to blow up. Many netizens reacted in support of the fan.

Others also complimented Adele for her caring gesture.

As per BBC, Juan Pablo said he "honestly did not care at all" about what the audience around him was saying because he was in awe while watching Adele sing.