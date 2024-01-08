"STOP THE RIDICULOUSNESS": Netizens divided following the reveal that RIIZE and NewJeans share the same graphic designer

On Sunday, January 7, revelations emerged that RIIZE's new graphic designer, Hwang Yu-sun, also stands as the designer for the K-pop girl group, NewJeans. The disclosure sparked significant discussion and debate on the internet. The graphic designer recently announced that he'll be kickstarting his own studio, Beater Studio, as of January 2024. He also posted RIIZE's season greetings on his company's official Instagram account, showcasing that he worked with SM Entertainment to create the same.

However, netizens immediately found the information to be controversial as the designer has been a consistent designer for NewJeans, which is housed under the ADOR agency, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels. Given that there have already been several rumors and allegations that the boy group has been plagiarizing or copying the aesthetic and concept of NewJeans, especially with their latest single release, Love 119, the new reveal has only added to the controversy.

As netizens continued to criticize SM Entertainment for plagiarizing NewJeans for their rookie K-pop boy group, fans have also been defending the members by stating that it doesn't entirely stand as plagiarism.

Netizens debate as NewJeans' graphic designer reveals his new project with RIIZE

On January 7, the Korea-based graphic designer, Hwang Yu-sun, rolled out his own company, Beater Studio. As an official announcement, he stated,

"Starting the year, I will become an independent studio as Beater Studio (@beater.studio) from January 2024. From 2016 until now, I have worked and learned with many people and decided to become independent so I can create something entirely on my own."

He continued:

"Starting this year, I would like to try various works under the name Beater. I would also like to thank those who gave me a lot of support and encouragement."

Alongside the announcement, there was also an Instagram story uploaded through the company's official Instagram account, revealing Beater Studio's first work, which was none other than RIIZE's 2024 season greetings. Netizens were soon able to recognize that this was the same graphic designer who's been working with NewJeans ever since their debut, naturally causing a spark of debate among netizens.

Recently, on January 5, RIIZE was accused of plagiarizing NewJeans' Ditto for their latest single, Love 119. Many expressed that the aesthetics, shots, and event locations shared an uncanny similarity with Ditto's music video. This naturally led to several people accusing SM Entertainment of allegedly making RIIZE the next NewJeans.

As debates of the same continued with fans defending the members from the accusations, the new reveal that NewJeans and RIIZE share the same graphic designer only added to the controversy. Netizens weren't afraid to call out SM Entertainment for hiring the same graphic designer as NewJeans for their rookie K-pop boy group, and they were accused of trying to copy and imitate NewJeans' concepts and aesthetics.

However, many fans also came in defense, stating that the concepts and aesthetics aren't necessarily unique to NewJeans, and therefore the accusations stand as plagiarism. Additionally, given that it's the same graphic designer for the groups, there are naturally going to be similarities in the groups and how they are presented.

Regardless, the debates continue without reaching a definitive conclusion about the alleged similarities between RIIZE and NewJeans.