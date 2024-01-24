Storm Jocelyn: How long will it last? Flights, trains and ferries impacted by extreme weather, thousands without power

In the wake of Storm Isha, Storm Jocelyn is now wreaking havoc across the UK. According to the Independent UK, the storm reached the UK on the morning of Wednesday, January 24, and led to heavy rainfall in the Scottish Highlands, southwest Scotland, and northwest England.

The strongest winds, 97mph, brought on by the storm were recorded in Capel Curig, north Wales. Due to the heavy downpours and strong winds, all the trains in Scotland stopped running, with thousands of homes facing power outages. Parts of York have also been flooded.

The storm also resulted in the cancellation of four flights at Glasgow Airport and eight flights at Dublin Airport. The Met Office has reported that the center of the storm is now moving towards the northern parts of the UK.

Expand Tweet

As per the reports from the Independent UK, the strong winds of the storm are expected to ease by Wednesday, with the weather likely to be most settled in the southern and eastern parts. Meanwhile, the northwestern regions of the UK are expected to witness highly windy weather with the possibility of heavy downpours.

Storm Jocelyn brings with it fresh flood warnings, more power outages, and sleepless nights

As Storm Jocelyn moves swiftly across the UK, it is accompanied by heavy rainfall, leading to flood warnings in various parts of the country. The city of York in England is flooded in some parts due to the very high water levels of the River Ouse, as per the BBC. The outlet has also declared that these water levels are expected to rise further.

Besides York, 21 other places in England are currently under flood warnings; in Scotland, the numbers are even higher, with a total of 38 flood warnings. In light of the adverse impacts caused by the storm within a day, the Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings across the UK.

The northern and western fringes of Scotland are under amber warnings, while Scotland, Wales, the Midlands, Northern Ireland, and north-east and north-west England are all under yellow weather warnings until Wednesday evening.

As the winds grow stronger, the temperature across the UK has also risen, making the whole region “unreasonably mild at this time of the year,” as per the Mirror UK.

The raging winds of Storm Jocelyn blew across the UK on Tuesday night, and several netizens took to X to share their plight.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With 16,000 houses already without power from Storm Isha earlier this week, an additional 18,000 houses have lost power supply due to Storm Jocelyn, bringing the number to 34,000.

Storm Jocelyn happens to be the tenth storm to hit the UK within the period of five months, marking this storm season as the second one where the alphabet has reached J.