Jacksonville-born rapper YK Osiris is facing ire from the internet after a video showing him forcibly kissing Sukihana recently went viral. The incident took place after the Crew League basketball tournament held in Atlanta in June 2023, as Sukihana was commentating on the game alongside Lil Duval, Funny Marco, and Buster Sher.

Trigger Warning: This article contains written and graphic references to a s*xual assault. Viewer discretion is advised.

The clip shows YK Osiris standing behind the 31-year-old and laughing while massaging her shoulders as she seems visibly shocked and uncomfortable. The Worth It rapper then proceeds to pull her head back and kiss her twice, as her fellow commentators laugh it off.

Sukihana continues to turn away and yells at him to stop. Osiris then walks off, chuckling to himself.

Needless to say, the incident left netizens disgusted and enraged at the singer.

As the video showing YK Osiris forcibly kissing the socialite went viral, Twitterati was quick to criticize his behavior, calling him cringy and disgusting. They also slammed the Love & Hip Hop: Miami''s fellow commentators for laughing at Sukihana's plight and not taking action even though she clearly needed help.

Here are some reactions seen under @Kodaaa___J and @rapalert10's posts regarding the incident:

YK Osiris is known for his Hip Hop and R&B songs

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Osiris Jahkail Williams a.k.a YK Osiris is known for his Hip Hop and R&B songs. The songwriter and singer gained popularity in the late 2010s when he released Valentine (2018) and Worth It (2019)

In a 2022 interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper explained that he felt pressured to look successful and ended up spending a lot of money on things like haircuts and watches leaving him broke:

"I went broke so godd--n quick, man... Three years ago, when ‘Worth It’ came out. Man, I blew that money so godd--n fast," he said.

Back in 2021, YK Osiris successfully dodged aggravated assault charges for biting, beating, and strangling his girlfriend. The Fulton County D.A.’s office in Atlanta later dropped the charges.

Both YK Osiris and Sukihana have not commented on the incident.

