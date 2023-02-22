Stranger Things star Matt Modine wants to return as Martin Brenner in season 5

While some fans are still getting over the Stranger Things season 4 finale and others are busy making Stranger Things 5 theories, one of the most popular characters from the show wants a way back into the thrilling world of the show. The popular Netflix drama, which is perhaps also Netflix's most successful project to date, has a knack for causing some deep hurt by killing off fan-favorite characters like Sean Astin's Bob and Quinn's Eddie Munson.

The show also killed off Dr. Martin Brenner (played by Matt Modine), one of the least likable characters, before Stranger Things season 5. Despite the doctor dying quite a timely death in the scuffle with Vecna, actor Matt Modine hopes that there is some way his character can return to the hit show for the final season.

Stranger Things @Stranger_Things is there room for one more in this embrace is there room for one more in this embrace https://t.co/FJp22JUR0L

Stranger Things season 5 filming should begin in May 2023, meaning that most of the script is already written. But there may still be time to bring back Dr. Martin Brenner in some way, at least in a cameo.

What did Matt Modine say about his return to Stranger Things season 5?

Stranger Things @Stranger_Things season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day https://t.co/xCdNLjD7Yt

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Matt Modine revealed that he was more than willing to return to his former role in the popular Netflix drama, even if it was not in the same skin as he portrayed it previously.

After the previous season's finale, his character was killed off. Modine, however, continues to believe that his persona might be able to be revived in some fashion. In the interview, Modine said:

"I wish I knew, I love Millie Bobby Brown, I love [creators] the Duffer brothers, and [producer] Shawn Levy and it was such a wonderful show to go to work on, it was fun every day that I worked on the show....I hope that there's some way to resuscitate Dr. Brenner and put him in season 5 because it would be wonderful to be part of the last season,."

He further added:

"Well we didn't really see him dead – he was just lying there in the dirt. He's survived the Demogorgon, he survived Vecna in episode 1 of season 4..."

While Dr. Brenner may be one of the least fortunate, the fifth season will comprise many returning actors from the previous season. They include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Eduardo Franco, among others.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Brothers will also return to direct most of the episodes of Stranger Things season 5.

The previous four seasons of Stranger Things are now available on Netflix.

