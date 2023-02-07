"Stunned and saddened" - Fans livid as Aaron Carter is snubbed from Grammy Awards 'In Memoriam' segment

Aaron Carter was left out of the 'In Memoriam' category at this year's Grammy Awards, which honored musicians who have passed away.

Carter, who died in 2022 at the age of 34, was a prolific actor and singer whose latest album, Blacklisted was released posthumously two days after his demise. The exclusion left his fans livid, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.

One individual took to Twitter to express their shock as they wrote:

"I am stunned and saddened"

Aaron Carter's fans flood social media to express outrage over his exclusion from 'In Memoriam' category at the Grammys

The artist's fans took to social media to share their own 'mini tribute' to the late artist, as the Grammys failed to do so.

Olive @Dirtydiana_123 Since the Grammys chose not include Aaron Carter’s picture while tributing the passed away singers. I’ll just post my own mini tribute because that’s so sad. Rest In Peace Aaron Carter #Grammys2023 Since the Grammys chose not include Aaron Carter’s picture while tributing the passed away singers. I’ll just post my own mini tribute because that’s so sad. Rest In Peace Aaron Carter #Grammys2023 https://t.co/WVuORnrKHe

A fan penned down a heartfelt note of gratitude to the late star after the incident and assured him that he 'deserved more.'

They wrote:

"In memoriam of aaron carter - you deserved more. more recognition, love & time. thank you for the music that got me through my childhood, shaped me as a person & why i wanted to work in music. i forever love you."

calentine’s day 💌🌹🍫 @caliiinoel



in memoriam of aaron carter - you deserved more. more recognition, love & time. thank you for the music that got me through my childhood, shaped me as a person & why i wanted to work in music. i forever love you. since @RecordingAcad didn’t, i will:in memoriam of aaron carter - you deserved more. more recognition, love & time. thank you for the music that got me through my childhood, shaped me as a person & why i wanted to work in music. i forever love you. #aaroncarter #GRAMMYs 🕊️ since @RecordingAcad didn’t, i will:in memoriam of aaron carter - you deserved more. more recognition, love & time. thank you for the music that got me through my childhood, shaped me as a person & why i wanted to work in music. i forever love you. #aaroncarter #GRAMMYs 🕊️ https://t.co/JOt45YujMG

Deandra Russo @deandrarrusso #GRAMMYs They really snubbed Aaron Carter during the death tributes at the Grammys. Just wow. Not impressed. #Aaroncarter They really snubbed Aaron Carter during the death tributes at the Grammys. Just wow. Not impressed. #Aaroncarter #GRAMMYs

While many were livid about the exclusion of the singer from the segment, some pointed out that the list of the category in the official program book did include Carter's name. However, he was excluded from the broadcast.

Clay Brice @clay_brice For those asking, though we may not have seen Aaron Carter in the In Memoriam segment on the #GRAMMYs , but his name was put in the official #Grammys program book. For those asking, though we may not have seen Aaron Carter in the In Memoriam segment on the #GRAMMYs, but his name was put in the official #Grammys program book. https://t.co/UmoeIT7nT6

Carter was not the only person who was excluded from the 'In Memoriam' segment of the Grammy Awards. Netizens also pointed out the exclusion of artists including Naya Rivera, who passed away in 2020, and Lata Mangeshkar, who died in 2022. The latter's exclusion sparked similar outrage online as individuals took to social media to express how they felt about the same.

More about the singer

Aaron Carter began his career as a pop singer in his pre-pubescent years, releasing his eponymous album, Aaron Carter when he was nine years old. The album was released in 1997 and sold a million copies.

Aside from his musical career, which included five studio albums throughout his lifetime, Carter also worked had a number of films and TV shows. These included Grand Strand, Popstar, Fat Albert, Lizzie McGuire, and more.

The artist was reportedly found dead in a bathtub after local authorities responded to a call from his California residence on November 5, 2022. The house sitter found his lifeless body and then called the police. Several friends, family, and fans of the late star took to social media to mourn his loss after the news surfaced online.

