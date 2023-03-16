Survivor 44 recap: Fans are upset as Claire Rafson gets eliminated in episode 3

Survivor season 44 episode 3 aired on CBS on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, team Soka’s Claire Rafson was voted off the show. Soka made her sit out of the daily challenge for the third time in a row. Danny and Josh also talked about targeting Claire directly and using Matt as a decoy to keep their pack stronger.

Josh did not want to vote Claire out, but had to do it due to the team’s pressure. Frannie tried to get the tribe to focus on Josh’s actions, stating that he could not be trusted. Claire also came to know of Josh and Danny’s plan and decided to get Heidi’s vote, so that she would not be evicted. Heidi revealed that she was not so sure about her vote, adding that Josh had good strength compared to Claire.

Claire defended herself in the tribal, saying that sitting out in the challenges was best for the group. She also asked them to give her a chance to prove herself, adding:

"What is tribe strength other than trusting each other and working together?"

She soon realized that no one was taking her seriously, so she opted for the “shot in the dark” option. The scroll also read “Not safe.” Matt could not vote for her due to his “two sacrificed votes,” and so she was eliminated by the remaining four members of the Saki group.

Survivor fans were upset to see Claire Rafson leave the show after just seven days.

"So much conspired against Claire": Survivor fans angry to see Claire being targetted by her tribe

The Soka tribe members felt that Claire was a "liability" for the team and could not perform in challenges. However, Survivor fans reminded them that she was not given an opportunity to prove herself. Many flooded Twitter with posts supporting Claire.

(insert clever display name later) @IdolHalf There’s the challenge thing but also so much conspired against Claire… like Matt not having a vote and Josh thinking he had an idol… I try to stay positive but I’m starting to feel over this new era stuff. The forced vote risk and production fake idols are too much #survivor There’s the challenge thing but also so much conspired against Claire… like Matt not having a vote and Josh thinking he had an idol… I try to stay positive but I’m starting to feel over this new era stuff. The forced vote risk and production fake idols are too much #survivor

Heather @perksofbeingHC I would never play #Survivor but at this point if I was out there and someone has to go to advantage island I’m sending my ally. If it was anyone other than Frannie/Matt/Claire who lost their vote, they could have saved Claire with or without Heidi. I would never play #Survivor but at this point if I was out there and someone has to go to advantage island I’m sending my ally. If it was anyone other than Frannie/Matt/Claire who lost their vote, they could have saved Claire with or without Heidi.

The Shandom @cilanthropist calling claire a challenge liability when they never saw her performance capabilities is so dumb to me #survivor #survivor 44 calling claire a challenge liability when they never saw her performance capabilities is so dumb to me #survivor #survivor44 https://t.co/uYoKJk6Sha

dom @domsontwt #survivor this season is stacking up to be pretty good but the boot order is unforgivable. we really need a season of all pre-jurors to give maddy and claire another shot this season is stacking up to be pretty good but the boot order is unforgivable. we really need a season of all pre-jurors to give maddy and claire another shot 😭 #survivor

jack :) @jorgeousjack someone please make a petition to have claire attend all future challenges from the sit out bench so she can have more iconic moments #Survivor someone please make a petition to have claire attend all future challenges from the sit out bench so she can have more iconic moments #Survivor

Ricardo @survivorlover20 i cannot believe that the first three people voted off are women…. this is just disgusting, claire just simply should’ve won #Survivor #Survivor 44 i cannot believe that the first three people voted off are women…. this is just disgusting, claire just simply should’ve won #Survivor #Survivor44 https://t.co/usoYE59FMU

Recap of Survivor season 44 episode 3

CBS' description of the episode read:

"A budding romance could become an easy target for one tribe; one castaway hopes to convince the tribe of their worth to stay another day."

Sarah was less sure about her teammate Carson after he blindsided her the previous week. However, they made up after winning the immunity challenge. Danny planted a fake immunity idol. Each of the players were confused between the real ones and the fake ones.

Matthew also planted a fake idol when he found the original one a few days earlier. Jamie was happy to find the idol, but did not know that it was fake.

Survivor airs on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Paramount + and on the network's website.

