Tabatha Tozzi GoFundMe raises more than $27,000 in wake of 26-year-old's tragic death

Tabatha Tozzi passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 26. After her tragic death, her mother, Maria Regina Lacerda, launched a GoFundMe page to raise enough money for the family to get by. The fundraiser received tremendous love with more than 300 donations within six hours.

According to her GoFundMe description, Tabatha Tozzi was the breadwinner of the family and the head of the household. However, since her death, Lacerda has been struggling to make ends meet. Tozzi allegedly paid for all expenses and also provided for her grandmother in Brazil, who suffers from dementia. Lacerda described Tozzi as their "lifeline."

She went on to ask for financial help to "assist with any costs that may arise" as she goes through her grieving process. She urged individuals to assist her with the "very intense realization" that she had to lay her daughter to rest.

The fundraiser aims to collect $50,000 and at the time of this writing has raised $34,572 with the help of 494 donations.

Tabatha Tozzi's mom claims her daughter's boyfriend shot her to death

Regina Lacerda, the mother of the victim, alleged that her daughter's boyfriend, Nathaniel Perez, or "Nate," had shot her daughter after they had a dispute. According to the GoFundMe page, Lacerda had received a "distressed call" from her daughter "asking for help."

She raced over in panic but by the time she got there, her daughter had been shot to death. Lacerda said it was the "worst fear any mother could have." She also added that her daughter was her entire world and that her death had left her "completely shattered."

Nathaniel Perez of Las Vegas, the victim's boyfriend, is now a suspect in the case.

Tabatha was a poet and a social media content creator, who often took to Instagram to pen down her thoughts.

Lacerda added that she and her daughter took care of one another "everyday for the last 26 years." They told each other everything and their bond was "like no other."

Lacerda wrote:

"I was so proud to be her mother and best friend. She would tell me everything and we took care of one another everyday for the last 26 years. Her smile would illuminate the whole room & her bubbly personality will forever be remembered."

Lacerda then concluded by saying that Tabatha Tozzi and she wanted to thank everyone who had prayed and sent their support during this tough time.

