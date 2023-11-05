"Taechwita part 2?": Fans hope for another Suchwita episode with BTS' Taehyung as the singer reveals his wish to return to the show

BTS' V aka Taehyung made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of Suchwita starring Jungkook. In episode 21 of the popular talk show hosted by Min Yoongi aka SUGA of BTS, Jungkook was invited as a guest to promote his solo album, GOLDEN, which the singer debuted on November 3, 2023. During the episode, Taehyung barged onto the set of the show uninvited, which took everyone by surprise.

As the production crew and the two members were still processing what had happened, he pulled out a chair next to Jungkook, sat down, and began eating. While leaving as abruptly as he entered the set of the show, Taehyung said that he would be back soon.

"I'll be back on SUCHWITA at another time." BTS' V said.

It was during this moment that SUGA informed V that he needed to release something in order to make an appearance on Suchwita or else he could meet the idol in private for drinks and a meal.

This hilarious exchange between the two BTS members sent fans into a frenzy, They began speculating if the idol would appear on another episode of the show and also wondered if the LAYOVER singer would be releasing another single or an album before he enlisted in the military.

"He's gonna release something and come back": Fans speculate that BTS' Taehyung will release another album

Previously, to promote his most recent album LAYOVER, BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, made his much-awaited debut on SUGA's program Suchwita on September 8, 2023.

The idol became the talk of the town on November 4, 2023, when Suchwita episode 21 released. It featured V, who walked into the set following his workout. He mentioned that he found out about the episode's filming through the idols' group chat and decided to visit.

However, while exiting from the set of the talk show, BTS' V remarked that he would be back soon. This was when SUGA mentioned that Taehyung's Suchwita new episode is yet to release as he said:

"Your episode hasn't even been aired yet. If you want to be on the show [Suchwita] just to drink with me, wouldn't it just be better to meet up in private?"

Fans took to social media to react to the interaction between the BTS members. They speculated that SUGA's statement could be a hint about Taehyung working on a second project which could be released before the LAYOVER singer-songwriter enlists in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. They also expressed their joy about the idol's possible return to the talk show.

Fans curious as BTS' V mentions working on a song with Jimin

During his solo fan meetup (V)ICNIC on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Peace Amphitheater at Kyunghee University, South Korea, the LAYOVER singer-songwriter met 1,400 fans who were chosen via a raffle. During the event, Taehyung mentioned that he was working on a much "cooler" song with Jimin.

"Me and Jimin are gonna work on a much cooler song to show you," BTS' V said.

Furthermore, Jimin contested BTS' V's assertion by saying that he must keep his word. This piqued fans' interest since BTS' Jimin has previously hinted at being engaged in multiple projects at the same time. The BTS ARMY is now excited about what the BTS idols will bring to the table before they all enroll in the military.