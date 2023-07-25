Tafari meaning explored as Obama's personal chef dies in paddleboarding accident at Martha's Vineyard

Former American president Barack Obama's personal chef, Tafari Campbell, has died in a paddleboarding accident in a lake near Martha's Vineyard. The news was confirmed on July 24 by the Massachusetts State Police, who revealed that the body of a paddle boarder, identified as Campbell, was recovered from the Edgartown Great Pond.

Authorities had been searching the water body since July 23 after getting a call about a male paddleboarder who went into the water, seemingly appeared to stay on the surface, and then drowned. He did not resurface. The police report that Campbell was accompanied by a second paddleboarder who witnessed him submerge.

Massachusetts State Police said that the search for Campbell began on Sunday night and took several hours. It was assisted by several agencies. Divers and boat workers using a side-scan sonar system got back to work Monday morning, according to law enforcement. The side-scan sonar system helped the marine search crews from the air.

Campbell's dead body was discovered approximately 100 feet from the pond's edge, at a depth of around 8 feet, according to police. Campbell worked for the Obamas and was on vacation in Martha's Vineyard. The former President's family was not at home when the accident occurred.

Tafari has a unique meaning

As per outlet Kidadl, the name Tafari is a boy's name and has its origins in Africa.

The name is a combination of the Amharic language and Ethiopian culture. Tafari means 'awe-inspiring' or 'one who inspires awe.' It may also indicate 'the dreaded one' or 'a respected person.' The last king of Ethiopia, King Tafari, is worshipped today as a God by Rastafarians.

In an emotional statement, Barack and Michelle Obama said that Campbell was a “beloved part of our family” and continued to work with their family even after their White House tenure ended.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

The Obamas said that they asked Tafari to stay with the family while they were bracing themselves to leave the White House and "he generously agreed."

"He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

The couple said that Campbell leaves behind his wife and their twin kids.

“Today we join everyone who knew and loved him – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

As of writing, the authorities said they are investigating Campbell's death.